As Niagara Falls / Tales of the strange but true

Christy was zapped

The Niagara County Legislature plans to vote tonight on resolutions to bring back the canceled "Legislative Journal" program on Lockport Community Television -- resolutions LCTV producer Richard Zapp said last week are meaningless, because the show and host Tom Christy are gone for good. Replacement programming has already hit cable Channel 22.

Thursday night saw the premiere of "Access to Government," the new program in Christy's old time slot. Christy allegedly got the boot because county Republicans objected to his criticism, and they control the LCTV board.

Zapp said the first hour was hosted by Town of Lockport Supervisor Marc R. Smith, a Republican, who interviewed Somerset Supervisor Richard J. Meyers, a Republican. After an hour of taped programming aimed at being of interest to Erie County cable viewers who also receive the show, Jackie Davis, an LCTV board member, hosted an hourlong interview with Lockport Mayor Michael W. Tucker, a Republican.

Zapp said the Smith program drew one phone call from a viewer, while the Davis hour drew none. "Being that it was new, it'll take awhile to catch on," Zapp said.

***

Auer ups the ante

While Principal Bonnie Calamita may stoop to a lot of slapstick pranks to get the kids at Starpoint's Fricano Primary School to read, Royalton-Hartland Elementary School Principal Andrew M. Auer is able to rise high above the lowbrow to achieve the same results.

Friday, Calamita stood before a large white canvas and had her teachers turn her into a Jackson Pollock painting to reward her pupils for reading more than 20 minutes a night for three weeks at home.

Not Auer.

On March 14, Auer made everyone's hands sweat when he was strapped in a harness attached to a rope, hoisted about 70 feet into the air on a Gasport Fire Company ladder truck and left dangling high above the ground. The trip up and down lasted about 30 minutes.

Calamita, who is friends with Auer, laughed and said, "They could never get me to do that."

That statement comes from a principal who's kissed a cow, been slimed and turned into a cheeseburger to encourage her kids to read.

As for Auer: "I agreed to do it if the kids did a lot of reading at home with their parents during the two-week period from late February to early March."

His kids met the challenge. He said his prekindergarten through second-grade pupils read at home for a total of 59,474 minutes, while his third- and fourth-graders read 42,657 pages.

"That was way more than I anticipated," Auer said.

Of his pie-in-the-sky experience, Auer said, "It was a bit intimidating [being hoisted up so high in the air], but I didn't get dizzy. After I got halfway up I knew I was going to survive. Anyway, I couldn't scream like a little girl, because nobody was going to let me down, so I just did it."

***

History calls

Niagara County's official bicentennial poster, painted by Lockport's Joseph Buczkowski, carries a quote from the French general the Marquis de Lafayette, who was George Washington's right-hand man during the American Revolution.

Lafayette has earned historical immortality, and Buczkowski said the mural version of the poster, to be installed later this year in the Niagara County Courthouse, is his shot at the same.

He said that one day, his wife was reading about Raphael Beck, a Lockport artist whose allegorical mural of the canal opening is on display in the Lockport High School auditorium, with a reproduction in the Erie Canal Discovery Center.

Buczkowski said he told his wife, "Had he not made that mural, he would have been a nobody. Nobody would know who he is now except the art buffs. Now all the high school kids know who he is. That mural really made him."

Then Wendy Roberson, the deputy county clerk, called Buczkowski and suggested he do the courthouse mural. At first, Buczkowski begged off. "I hung the phone up, and my wife goes, 'You horse's behind! What was the discussion we just had?' I decided right then and there, it had to be done."

With contributions from Thomas J. Prohaska, Paul Westmoore and Nancy A. Fischer of the News Niagara Bureau.