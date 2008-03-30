Class act / An outstanding young Western New Yorker

Park School senior Judson "Jud" Heussler has helped his school win $200 from the Western New York Environmental Summit to support efforts to make the school more environmentally friendly.

"I feel passionate about the environment, so I helped start the Ecology Club," said the 17-year-old who lives in Amherst.

The Ecology Club raised funds through a recycling program and helped pay for an aerator for the school's pond to help improve its water quality, especially in the summer.

"Jud initiated a campus image photo contest, which resulted in beautiful note cards that have also been sold to raise money for their work," said Carolyn Hoyt Stevens, the Park School's development director.

"He's been a school community leader in every way, but as president of our student Ecology Club, he made a real impact here. Jud's definitely a 'go-to' guy no matter what the project."

Jud also is co-chairman of the Amherst Youth Board Relay Challenge and a 2008 Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Scholarship Winner. In addition, he is 2008 yearbook editor and business manager.

Jud wants to study broadcasting and be a reporter some day.

He has a head start, pitching in this year in the school's development office, creating a media calendar and trying his hand at drafting news releases.

"I try to maintain a full schedule," said Jud. "I don't like not being busy."

