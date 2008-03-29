Target the blame Don't lose focus on public policy amid chaos from personal scandals

New York's governors have been diminished by their own personal actions. That's a sad legacy, but self-inflicted.

The even sadder legacy is the way elected officials of all stripes in this state have diminished taxpayers. Taxpayers did nothing to deserve that. Over decades, their representatives have done it anyway.

In the aftermath of a disturbingly long series of gubernatorial character revelations, taxpayers should now remind themselves to focus not on the personal flaws of high-profile politicians but on the public flaws of a government that still over-spends, still over-taxes and still condones a climate unfriendly to businesses and jobs. Focus on recovery, and accountability for it. In the words of effectiveness guru Stephen R. Covey, "The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing."

There's a lesson in that for politicians, the media and the public. Covey's dictum can be applied to everyone in state government, from Gov. David A. Paterson on down.

Character matters. Behavior offers insights into the thinking of our leaders. That's why public officials, elected to positions of trust, are held to higher standards.

But in the long run, what an official does in his public life is more important to all of us than what he does in his private life. Public life shapes public policy, often far beyond the tenure of the individual.

Former Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer's fall from grace was monumental, and may be proven to have been law-breaking as well. But the major impact on New York is not the crisis in his private life, deep as he has made that, but on the loss of the culture of reforms he seemed to promise.

Paterson's confessed marital lapses -- smart strategy amid the "scandal fatigue" immediately following the Spitzer debacle but also an example of forthright dealing with the public -- were far more personal and far less a matter of public impact.

But this is also a state where the Senate majority leader and now acting lieutenant governor, Joseph L. Bruno, faces investigations of his own. And a state in which lesser scandals, some of which have deservedly cost public officials their jobs, unfortunately are not that uncommon. That's a shame not just for taxpayers but for upright officials who try honestly to do their jobs. But the real public impact, and the greatest transgression, is the collective failure of government to act consistently on behalf of the people, and not for political gain (for example, in redistricting) or special interests (for example, union or industry lobbying).

New York residents have been told for decades that they and the businesses of this state have been over-taxed and over-regulated, and yet the Legislature and the executive branch persist in spending increases well beyond the rate of inflation -- increases paid for by increased taxes instead of spending reductions and waste elimination that might actually lead to needed tax reductions.

The ultimate weapon of the citizen is the vote. Instead of simply battering elected officials who have strayed in their private lives, New Yorkers should use their votes to force accountability from those who have been battering the taxpayers. Unless that happens, leaders in the Legislature remain safe in their incumbency, addicted to the political power reflected in the dispersal of favors and patronage, and unlikely to listen. Keep the main thing the main thing.