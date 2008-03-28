Were police hoaxed into airing warning about gang? Initiation rite targeting motorists is considered an urban legend by many

It was the talk of the city Thursday: Were Buffalo police brass the victims of a hoax when they warned the public that the violent MS-13 street gang could be planning an initiation rite targeting motorists?

Even some law enforcement insiders said the gang account is simply an urban legend. But Buffalo Police Commissioner H. McCarthy Gipson said the decision to alert the public was based on the shooting of an innocent victim this month.

Gipson revealed Thursday that this shooting involved a man driving his car in Buffalo, who pulled over when a vehicle behind him, occupied by at least three men, began flashing its lights at him.

When the man got out of his car, one of the men inside the other vehicle opened fire, striking him, according to Gipson. The victim sought medical treatment and has survived his injuries.

Gipson said this incident, along with "credible information" from street informants, was the reason why he chose to issue a public alert Wednesday.

"It appears that he could have been the innocent victim of a gang initiation rite," Gipson said of the motorist. "We have factual evidence that led me to make the determination to issue that alert, so we're not dealing with an urban myth here.

"Individuals from this group are in Western New York," Gipson said of the violent Central American gang. "I'd rather that the public be made aware than to have an incident of that type occur."

Gipson continued to defend his decision Thursday -- one day after he issued an alert warning motorists in Buffalo and surrounding communities to be careful if involved in a rear-end collision because of the possibility they could be beaten or robbed as part of the gang's initiation ritual.

However, some police sources dispute those claims.

"It's one of those urban legends, and there's no factual basis for this," a police source said about the department's warning.

"They were well-intentioned, and they took this information on good faith," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They issued the alert out of caution, and now they're in a tough position. They may be embarrassed."

Police sources also say the street informants who sparked the public alert may be "wannabe" or "copycat" gang members, who are not connected to MS-13, a gang with Central American roots known for violent crimes, including severing victims' fingers, murder, assault, robbery and home invasions, as well as burglaries and narcotics trafficking.

Over the years, several police agencies across the nation have been advising residents that rumors about a possible gang-initiation threat were false.

This week, the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina advised residents that they found "nothing to substantiate" similar rumors about a gang initiation there.

Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said it is unfair to compare different police agencies, adding that the department has been "very conservative about issuing alerts," which means the intelligence had to be "highly credible" for them to issue an alert.

MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s with mostly Salvadoran nationals or first-generation Salvadoran Americans, but also includes other Central or South American immigrants, according to federal authorities.

Often described as this country's most violent and fastest growing gang, MS-13 has more than 10,000 members in at least 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Paul M. Moskal, an FBI special agent based in Buffalo, declined to comment on the Police Department's advisory but said federal officials take these types of reports very seriously.

"The FBI is unaware of any MS-13 activities in Western New York," Moskal said, adding that a local police task force studies gangs. In addition, the FBI's MS-13 National Gang Task Force has been taking action against the gang since 2004.

Gipson suggests that anyone who becomes involved in a rear-end collision should keep driving, not get out of the vehicle, and immediately call 911 from a cell phone.

"Even though this warning may, or may not, be accurate, MS-13 is extremely violent," said Garrison Courtney, a spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Washington, D.C. "Law enforcement needs to be vigilant about any gang that may be moving into an area . . . It's good to take notice and pass the word on."

e-mail: vthomas@buffnews.com