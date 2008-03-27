Schumer bill would aid female vets

Returning female veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan could soon overcrowd much-lauded Veterans Affairs operations such as the Helen Jacob Women's Wellness Center at Buffalo's VA Medical Center, Sen. Charles E. Schumer warned Wednesday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., visited the clinic to praise its services and call for the Department of Veteran Affairs to expand female veteran clinics in Western New York and around the country.

Helen Jacob and other local female veterans from Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea and World War II joined Schumer at the clinic.

"It's the model for the whole nation, but even it will be overwhelmed because of so many women veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan," Schumer said.

The Jacob clinic, which opened in 1996, offers specialized women's health services, including military sexual trauma and domestic violence screenings and treatments, gynecology services, behavior health screening and counseling and digital mammograms.

Meanwhile, the VA Medical Center in Batavia is one of just four facilities in the country that maintain a post-traumatic stress program exclusively for female veterans, who can stay there and recover for up to eight weeks.

An estimated 6,500 female veterans already reside in Western New York, and from October 2006 to December 2007, the area's VA health care system treated 3,599 of them.

But Schumer said the incoming wave of veterans from America's two current wars means more such centers need to be built.

That's why he and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced a bill to the Senate calling for the national VA system to improve and increase services for female veterans. This is the first legislation of its kind, Schumer said.

"The armed forces are different today than they were many years ago," he said. "And one of those differences is in the number of women."

Women make up 20 to 30 percent of military service members, the highest percentage ever, Schumer said. Women also account for about 7 percent of the U.S. veteran population, or about 1.7 million nationwide.

The bill, which is still in committee, would increase the number of specialized women's VA health centers and require at least one full-time women's health expert at each VA clinic. It also calls for child-care services for women during appointments, a counseling program for women veterans separated from service and enhanced training programs for women's health providers.

Schumer said he hopes the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the issue where a witness from the Helen Jacob clinic could testify.

e-mail: @buffnews.com