Research material: Federation's B boys

Here's some info about the Federation tournament's final four in Class B, some of which I used for my story in today's News. Happy clicking.

** As always, the best place for the basics is nysbasketball.net, including schedules and past winners.

** Olean's hoping for another triumphant return to town, just like it had last week. Here's a grainy-but-effective video taken at a rally welcoming the Huskies home from Glens Falls -- including a great little mention by Jeff Anastasia about how when he was a kid, he did the same thing to welcome St. Bonaventure home from the 1970 Final Four.

** The outstanding Warrior Report Web site did a very classy job with a Sportscenter-worthy highlight wrapup of Olean's semifinal win over Chenango Valley (or to be more accurate, CV's season-ending loss).

** Here's a short story from Collegiate's school site on its double-overtime win over Poly Prep and here's their schedule, complete with results.

** This Daily News story I found on Collegiate's upset of Poly Prep seems more like a story about Poly Prep's loss than it is about Collegiate's win.

** Here's a Daily News story on Secondary School's victory as the won the Class B title of New York City's Public Schools Athletic League.

** PSAL has a pretty great Web site which features a story on Secondary's win; the team page has a complete schedule and roster as well.

** Didn't have to look too far for this one: it's our own writeup on St. Agnes' victory over Bishop Timon-St. Jude in the Catholic state Class B final.

Feel free to add any other info you come across in the comments section below.

---Keith McShea