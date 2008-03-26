Jean M. Weidenbach of West Seneca, who led the drive nearly 50 years ago to build a new School 27 in South Buffalo, died Tuesday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga. She was 87.

Born Jean Sheppard in Buffalo, she was a graduate of South Park High School. As president of the PTA at School 27 in 1959, she became aware that the old school, built in 1896, was virtually unchanged from the days when her mother attended classes there.

Then, after visiting other old schools in the city, she realized just how inadequate the old School 27 was.

"I didn't want to ask for something we weren't entitled to," she told The Buffalo News in 1964, "but the other buildings had gyms and auditoriums, and I felt our children were being cheated. Our gym classes were in a small basement room next to the boiler room."

Mrs. Weidenbach then went to a Board of Education meeting and invited board members and the Buffalo school superintendent, Joseph Manch, to tour the school.

She followed that up with visits to the mayor, Common Council leaders and city financial officials, then fought to keep the funds designated for a new School 27 from being diverted to another school building project.

As a member of the School 27 Ground Breaking Committee, she also had to overcome objections from neighbors on Pawnee Parkway who thought the school would take over a playground. She accepted the school on behalf of the community when it opened in 1964.

She also was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of the Nifty Fifties. Active in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, she was a church deaconess.

Her husband of 50 years, Walter W., a salesman of Fords, died in 1991.

Surviving are a daughter, Margaret Milliron, and two sons, Edward and Richard.

Services will be at 8 p.m. Friday after visitation in Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca.

