Fatima Shrine to be expanded and restored

As Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus this Easter Sunday, a local landmark is about to undergo its own rebirth.

The 45-year-old basilica at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine will be expanded and restored in the first phase of a long-range, multimillion-dollar construction project.

"It's appropriate we talk about the resurrection of an old building at this time," said the Rev. Julio Ciavaglia, director of the shrine.

Work on the basilica will begin in late April and is scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving, in time for the shrine's annual festival of lights display.

The project is the first major work done on the basilica since construction began in 1963.

The first phase, estimated to cost $3 million, will include an enclosed 10-foot-wide ambulatory around the entire circumference of the basilica and improvements to the basilica dome.

The project's second phase -- the start of which depends on fundraising -- will include a new 100-seat chapel, repair and replacement of glass panels in the existing dome and further embellishment of the ambulatory.

"We've been planning this for many years," said Gregory A. Pope, chairman of the campaign advisory committee. "I see it as a lifetime of work."

Niether Pope nor Ciavaglia wanted to be specific about the total cost of the project, but as Pope noted, "The more we raise, the more we can do."

Hundreds of volunteers are helping in various ways to raise money for the project.

A million-dollar donation from an anonymous benefactor got the ball rolling, Pope said.

The Buffalo architectural firm of Lauer-Manguso & Associates designed the renovation and expansion plans. The firm is currently interviewing contractors from Western New York and in the next three weeks will recommend to the building committee a general contractor to oversee the project, said Michael C. Terranova, the project manager.

The shrine attracts 100,000 visitors from all over the world each year, Ciavaglia said. During the tourist season from May to November, "They come here in busloads," he said.

The centerpiece of the Fatima Shrine -- a 13-foot-tall, 10-ton granite statue of the Virgin Mary on top of the basilica dome -- towers over the spiritual refuge on Swann Road.

In 1917, the story goes, in Fatima, Portugal, Mary appeared before three children. One of the young shepherds described seeing a "beautiful lady dressed in white and more brilliant than the sun."

e-mail: bmichelmore@buffnews.com