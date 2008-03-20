Aldermen to reconsider budget draft

Olean aldermen will be asked next week to reconsider Mayor David Carucci's 2008-09 budget draft, which they rejected in a 4-3 vote during a committee meeting.

Carucci responded to Tuesday night's vote by refusing to make further revisions to his $15.3 million spending plan. He said Council President Rick Smith told him Wednesday the same proposal will be placed on the committee of the whole agenda next week.

The failed budget proposal would lower the projected tax increase from 17.39 percent to 11.47 percent and lower the contingency fund by $280,000 to $400,000. Also, current reserves would be used to pay for some items that would have required borrowing.

But some of the aldermen were not interested in those numbers, objecting instead to a $70,000 item for the city's Law Department that contains a $5,000 raise for the city attorney and a $15,000 expense for part-time legal secretarial services.

Aldermen in 2007 refused to fund a secretary for City Attorney Dan DeRose but later authorized a $5,000 secretarial stipend beginning last October.

Smith, along with Aldermen Jim Finch and Andrew Searles, voted in favor of the plan, but Aldermen Michael Kayes, Raymond Wangelin, Linda Edstrom and Frank Steffen voted against it.

"The way they went about it bothered me," said Kayes, noting that the Law Department budget does not specify that some of the "personal service" funds would pay for the raise and the secretary.

Both Kayes and Steffen realized only recently that the Law Department showed higher personnel costs and complained they should have been shown the item when they discussed the budget with city officials weeks ago. Steffen said he also would like to see raises for other department heads.

"We were polled by Rick [Smith] on the 11.47 percent increase in the tax rate, and I said I would vote yes, and I talked to Carucci. I said yes, it's a good place to start," said Steffen about a promise he made last week to vote to approve the budget.

Only later did he realize the plan included the increase for the Law Department.

Carucci said Wednesday that DeRose deserves a raise because he has saved the city about $125,000 in outside legal consulting fees and because he accepted the job at $50,000 after $13,000 was trimmed from the prior administration's salary level.