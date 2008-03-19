Everybody's Column

Mazurek's Bakery stirs fond memories

Charity Vogel's commentary on March 3 helped further validate my many reasons for returning to Western New York after being gone for nearly 15 years. My friends have told my husband and me that we have come full circle.

Mazurek's Bakery is my history, too, along with the rest of my family and friends who lived it. The aroma of rum babkas, double-stuffed cream doughnuts and Vienna bread filled the old neighborhood -- our neighborhood. We were proud members of the Polish community at St. Valentine's Parish.

Mazurek's Bakery in the Old First Ward was one of the first spots we revisited upon returning to the area. We met up with Jack and Carol and shed smiles and tears while reliving our memories. And then we retold the tales of the bakery and church to our children.

I was a young bride on the afternoon of July 25, 1975, when Mazurek's was held up for the first time, as noted in the article. Thankfully my wedding cake, designed by Jack's mom, was not among the baked goods stolen that day.

As my husband and I continue to look back and cherish those memories, we realize our friends are probably right. We really have come full circle -- we are home.

Marsha Wantuch Quinn

Clarence

***

Union workers are not impeding development

A March 2 letter writer defended developers concerning the lack of commercial development in Niagara Falls and instead shed blame on construction union members. He insinuated that their wages are impeding development projects and that they do not "understand the consequences of their positions."

Sorry, union construction workers do understand that the developers in question are wealthy multimillionaire businessmen and, as skilled construction tradespeople, they have made many contractors very wealthy.

They understand that they risk their lives daily in a predatory, cut-throat industry. They understand that they will retire with major knee, shoulder and spinal problems that will require life-shortening medications to relieve chronic pain.

As they reach for the American Dream, unionized construction workers only ask for a fair day's pay for a hard, dangerous day at work. As with all workers, their ultimate goal is to work, retire and die in dignity, not poverty.

Having represented hundreds of unionized construction workers over the years, I can assure you that their modest working-class salaries have not impeded economic development.

Timothy J. Heyden

Buffalo

***

Convert closing hospital into high-rise condos

The recent decision by Kaleida Health to close Millard Fillmore Hospital at Gates Circle presents an opportunity for Uniland Development to reconsider its proposal for a 23-story condominium at Gates Circle on the site of the former Park Lane restaurant.

Converting the hospital into condominiums, instead of building a new high-rise, would have a number of advantages. Reuse of the existing hospital structures would be more in keeping with the surrounding neighborhood and Olmsted-designed parkway system. In doing so, it would certainly be more acceptable to nearby residents, especially the residents of the Park Lane condominium whose lawsuit to stop construction of the high-rise was recently dismissed.

Also, reusing the hospital would be beneficial for the developers, who may face the prospect of having to sell their condos with an empty building complex next door. Such a scenario certainly would not enhance their sale value.

Uniland Development's involvement in the reconstruction of the Dulski Federal Building on Delaware Avenue demonstrates not only its skills in handling such an involved remodeling of an existing structure, but also the very kind of redevelopment that is right for our city.

Michael T. Jones

Buffalo

***

Stop making excuses and clean up City Hall

For many years, Buffalo city government itself has been an accurate reflection of the same incompetence that leads to the filthy and fetid City Hall facility. One cannot help but be shocked at the comparison of this musty mausoleum to the spit and polish of, for example, the Amherst Town Hall Building.

A few years ago, my wife and I had guests come in from New York City. I thought it might be nifty to show them Buffalo City Hall as we made rounds to see our waterfront sites. Upon entering, I was embarrassed beyond measure by the filth we discovered. A trip up to the top of the building to the observation deck left me speechless. There were so many cob webs and so much dirt on the windows that we could hardly see out. The elevator was beyond unclean. It was despicable.

In my view, spokesman Peter K. Cutler is beyond disingenuous. As for his contention that Council President David Franczyk's comments about the cleaners are a disservice to the folks who are supposed to clean the building, who should be blamed? If not the cleaners, then definitely the managers of the cleaners.

John Cimasi

Amherst

***

Let's showcase steps taken to become 'green'

When the American Solar Energy Society brings its national conference to Buffalo in 2009, attendees will be delighted to take a ride on New York State's only electric light rail system powered by clean, renewable hydropower. About 25,000 passengers use the light rail daily.

This upcoming conference is an opportunity for us to showcase other steps our region is taking to become "green" -- like a series of LEED-certified green buildings that include the University at Buffalo's new Life Sciences Complex, BlueCross BlueShield's Buffalo headquarters and the Burchfield-Penny Art Center.

We will show off other renewable energy projects as well: the large photovoltaic solar arrays at UB and the Buffalo Museum of Science, the SteelWinds waterfront wind farm, geothermal installations at The Church and Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House and the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

Buffalo has more sunny days from May through September than any other city in the Northeast, a fact that brought the international intercollegiate solar/electric boat competition, Solar Splash, to Hoyt Lake five years in a row.

Imagine how exciting it would be if the proposed Buffalo/Niagara Renewable Energy Demonstration Park, featuring the solar-powered Herschell Carrousel, were on display at the waterfront in time for the visitors to the 2009 conference. The mechanism and frame of the 1904 Herschell-Spillman carrousel, which were donated to this family-oriented project by the Herschell Carrousel Museum, are awaiting the designation of an acre of land by waterfront planners.

Joan Bozer, Walter Simpson

and Paul Reitan

WNY Sustainable Energy Association