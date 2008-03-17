Moore, Olean capitalize on chance

Andy Moore has been telling his sons as long as they can remember about how great it is to win a state championship.

Now his son Sam knows exactly what he's been talking about.

Sam Moore scored 27 points and earned MVP honors as Olean won its first state championship with a 63-53 victory over defending Class B champion Malverne of Long Island late Saturday night before an estimated 1,500 at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

"My dad has been talking about it, how he won in '79 in Class C with Cuba-Rushford -- he kept telling us, it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and we took advantage of it," said the 6-foot-4 Sam, whose older brother Zach starred for Olean last year and now plays for his father, who coaches at Pitt-Bradford.

Moore went 15 for 20 from the free-throw line and had 10 rebounds.

"Sam has been a 20-point per game scorer, he can play any position, and he went out and proved what kind of player he really is," said Jeff Anastasia, Olean's 21-year coach.

The championship for Olean (25-2) also earns it a trip back to Glens Falls for the overall state Federation championship March 28-30. The Huskies are slated to play Alliance of Independent Schools state champion Collegiate of New York City in the Class B semifinals at 4:15 p.m. on March 28.

"Everybody doubted us during the season -- we were big underdogs," said Anastasia. "The kids stepped up every game."

Moore led an outstanding team effort by the Huskies, who got their biggest win of the season largely without their biggest player. Jake Houseknecht sat most of the second and third quarters due to foul trouble and fouled out in the final quarter with five points. Houseknecht earned all-tournament honors thanks to a 20-point, 19-rebound game in Olean's 50-39 semifinal win over Chenango Valley.

Sophomore point guard Joe Palumbo had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists and did a great job handling Malverne's ever-present pressure. Senior Chris Weidt added 10 points.

The wins by Olean and Maple Grove (Class C) gave Section VI two state titles for the first time since 1996 (LaSalle and Traditional).

