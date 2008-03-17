A new market for Elmwood/Allentown Small grocery fills need of neighborhood

Buffalo's Allentown and Elmwood Strip neighborhoods are getting a new food source today with the opening of the Elmwood Market.

The market/deli at 214 Elmwood Ave. near the intersection with North Street is being positioned as "much more than a convenience store."

"We're a small-scale grocery store that has just about everything you need," said Alex Alarshi, co-owner of the new business. "We have basic staples, produce, [a] bakery and a full-service deli with 50 kinds of meats and cheeses, and made-to-order sandwiches."

While Elmwood Market is small, Alarshi said prices will be competitive with Tops and Wegmans supermarkets.

"We can keep our prices low because our company has other stores and we are able to buy in bulk. That's going to really help our business," said Alarshi, who, with business partner Dale Ali, operates four traditional convenience stores in Buffalo and nearby suburbs under the Corner Store banner.

"We're born and raised in Buffalo and want to grow our business in Buffalo. This is going to be our flagship location," Alarshi said.

Over the past several months, Alarshi and Ali have put a lot of sweat equity into converting space that most recently was a video store into a food venue. Special exterior and interior touches include decorative facade lighting and panels of photos capturing Buffalo landmarks and historic buildings.

Limited indoor seating will be available to patrons ordering sandwiches, fish frys and other ready-to-eat foods and coffees. A small sidewalk cafe will be set up when the weather breaks.

The site will also offer an Elmwood Avenue rarity -- a small parking lot -- adjacent to the store.

Residents and workers from the neighborhood have been forced to travel blocks, if not miles farther to buy basic groceries since Latina's Foodland, a full-line supermarket in Stuyvesant Plaza, went dark last spring. X-Cel Produce, a tiny but popular market/deli with brisk lunchtime sales, closed two doors down from the Elmwood Market site last fall.

"We know there's demand for what we're going to sell, and we plan to back that up with great customer service, convenience and quality," Alarshi said.

The building at 214 Elmwood Ave. is an established commercial venue, serving for decades as home of the former Van Slyke Pharmacy. That local chain was bought out in the 1990s, becoming a Fay's Drug, then an Eckerd drug store.

A used clothing business, The Great American Recycled Clothing Co., operated at the address following the string of pharmacies, followed by movie and video game renter DVD Dot, which closed last year.

The Elmwood Market will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

e-mail: slinstedt@buffnews.com