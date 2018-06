School receives rare grant for 'High School Musical'

Cheektowaga Central is one of 10 schools in the country to receive a grant to produce Disney's "High School Musical."

The grant by the NAMM Foundation and the Disney Channel includes payment of the license, not to exceed $4,000, plus $5,000 to support music and arts-related educational costs of the production.

The school will present the musical at 7 p.m. April 4 and 5, and at 2 p.m. April 6.