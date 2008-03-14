Flying solo Series showcases renowned composers

They call it "New Music for Soloist Champions," a title that for some resident Manhattan musicians has even more resonance, now that the Giants won the Super Bowl.

There will be eight world premieres by eight contemporary composers performed by eight virtuoso New Music soloists. Most of the composers are expected to be present for the event.

Among the composers are those who are genuinely legendary in New Music, as well as a jazz musician who is a beacon of postmodern multiculturalism in the current musical culture of Manhattan. And among the musicians performing the works will be those "champions" renowned for advancing instrumental technique into the 21st century.

Here, then, is a concert that is -- every bit of it -- in the greatest Buffalo tradition of experimental and New Music that made the city an international center of it in the late-1960s and '70s.

It is sponsored by the Hallwalls Gallery and New York City's "Meet the Composer" series and will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in Asbury Hall at Babeville on Delaware Avenue.

Among the composers whose newly commissioned works will be performed:

*Joan La Barbara -- The composer/performer whose astonishing vocal gymnastics of three decades have been among the most remarkable in New Music. She has written a work for avant-garde flutist Margaret Lancaster.

*Don Byron -- The extraordinary jazz clarinetist who is as at home re-creating the music of Junior Walker, salsa and klezmer bands as he is with post-Dolphy jazz and the outer-rim of New Music. He's written a piece to be performed by Lisa Moore, the founding pianist of the great New Music ensemble Bang on a Can.

*Alice Shields -- The venerable composer of electronic and computer music and, like LaBarbara, herself a vocalist. Her current works are immersed in classical Indian music and dance. She has written a work for trombonist Monique Buzzarte.

Other composer/performer combinations will be: 31-year old Chinese composer Huang Ruo who has written for Min Xiao-Fen a piece for pipa, the Chinese lute; 45-year-old Japanese composer Ushio Torikai (known recently for a 75-minute choral piece for 40 Buddhist monks) who has composed a showpiece for percussionist Dominic Donato; 36-year-old Jason Eckardt who has written for saxophonist Taimur Sullivan; Michael Lowenstern, a virtuoso clarinetist and current composer of product "E-Jingles" (British Airways) who's written for violinist and electronicist Todd Reynolds and renowned neo-Romantic Steven Burke for cellist Ted Mook.

Saturday's concert sponsored by Hallwalls will precede performances of the same works by the musicians in New York on Wednesday and March 24 in the recital hall of the State University of New York at Purchase.

e-mail: jsimon@buffnews.com

***

PREVIEW

WHAT: "New Music for Soloist Champions"

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Asbury Hall in Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.

TICKETS: $15-$18

INFO: 854-1694, www.hallwalls.org