Everybody's Column

>As the economy free-falls, children may have the answer

The financial pontiffs are indecisive whether our economy is heading for an inflationary period. The soaring federal debt, skyrocketing energy prices and eye-popping rise in grocery prices are concerning. The Fed's recent lowering of the interest rates and the president's five-year plan to assist homeowners facing foreclosure, both intended to help bail out the subprime mortgage industry and its trickle-down effect on the remainder of the economy, are also potentially inflationary. Counter balancing this has been the decreasing cost of computers, automobiles and clothing, but a rising trade deficit.

As a pediatric surgeon, I am asked to remove accidentally ingested foreign bodies (99 percent are coins) that get stuck in the esophagus of healthy children on a regular basis. Having been in practice 20 years, I can usually assure the parents with confidence that the procedure will be uneventful and predict to them that we will be extracting a shiny penny. Two recent observations have prompted this communication. Last month I removed three pennies from the same child. This month it was a quarter!

What's next? With the Canadian exchange rate being so favorable, should I expect to start finding a loonie or a toonie? Until I get more data, I suspect my little patients are onto something, and I'm moving a percentage of my retirement funds into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

Philip L. Glick, M.D.

Williamsville

-----

>Expand public transport in a 'green' manner

As reported in the Feb. 28 News, Buffalo Place has raised the possibility of reviving a shuttle service between outlying parking lots and downtown. Such a shuttle can provide an adequate interim solution to allow commuters to travel conveniently from outlying parking lots to their workplaces. It is important, however, that the parking shuttle vehicles be non-polluting vehicles; certainly some of these can be located for service.

The permanent solution for the demand offered by the parking shuttle is, of course, an expansion of Metro Rail through the Cobblestone District. Metro Rail would provide timely service throughout the day, not just during rush hours.

Seth C. Triggs

Vice President, Citizens Regional

Transit Corporation, Buffalo

-----

>Taking sanitary measures can prevent disease

The most important part of preventing communicable disease such as MRSA is the regular washing and disinfecting of athletic gear. Prestigious organizations like the National Centers for Disease Control and the National Trainers Association recommend the disinfecting of gear. The odor of athletic gear is the bacteria created by perspiration left in equipment. Bacteria, mold and fungus then cause diseases and allergic reactions, sometimes with deadly consequences.

Many sports organizations, including school districts, do not wash and disinfect shared athletic gear, despite these advisories. For example, a pair of shoulder pads or practice pants that are 5 years old probably contain the perspiration, blood and other bodily fluids of five different athletes.

School budgets are stretched thin, so maximizing the use of gear and apparel makes sense. In order to extend the life of gear, regular washing and disinfecting is recommended. Preventive action needs to be taken now to stop one of the top sources of communicable diseases before our young athletes become infected.

Bob Newman

Town of Tonawanda

-----

>Turning corn into fuel could be disastrous

We seem to have a government policy that is bent on turning the American corn crop into fuel for our cars and trucks. While this may look and sound good, it is not the solution. American farmers will plant the most profitable crops they can and, since it is now corn, this is what they will plant. While we sit back and let this happen the cost of our entire food supply will rise drastically.

Corn is the base of almost every food we feed to livestock. It is also the base for pet food as well as a large part of the American food supply. We sat back and watched free trade just about destroy our industrial base. Now, we are going to sit back and let some misguided government policies destroy our ability to feed the world.

When will we wake up? In the very near future, we'll be paying $4 for a loaf of bread and $6 for a pound of ground beef. So not only will we pay a premium price for fuel, we will also pay a premium price to eat. We had better speak up before it's too late.

Harvey Schwartzmeyer

North Collins

-----

>Rath seat should get filled by an outsider

With the honorable State Sen. Mary Lou Rath announcing she is not seeking re-election, we are presented with a unique opportunity. We could elect a private-sector individual to represent us in Albany, much like we did in the recent Erie County executive race.

Of course, the career politicians will all line up claiming the right to have this seat. But this is one of the reasons we have such a dysfunctional government. It's time for us to stand up and send a representative of the community to be heard in Albany. Instead of being known for high taxes and brain drain, we'll be known as a region that will help itself.

If we don't demand change, then unregulated authorities, excessive taxes, burdensome regulations and patronage will continue unchecked. Until we stop the rhetoric and take action, we will not be heard. It's only a step, but we need to start somewhere.

Given our history, if we elect another career politician, we won't have an opportunity to make a change for another 20 years. The time to take government back is now.

Jeff Brown

Town of Tonawanda

-----

>Update an old bottle bill for the planet's sake

I agree with the March 4 editorial, "Bottle Bill Resurfaces." As an intern for the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG), I have extensively examined the Bigger Better Bottle Bill and when these bottles do not get recycled, millions of them go into our landfills, thus causing excessive pollution. The editorial also states that "beverage companies continue to keep all of the unclaimed bottle deposits, because current law does not say where the nickels should go" which "adds up to at least $2 billion over the past 25 years." By having the nickel deposit on these non-carbonated beverages, we can limit the amount going into our landfills while improving recycling initiatives at the same time.

Most New Yorkers support this issue and it is time for our representatives in Albany to listen to their constituents and update this bill.

Chris Codd

Buffalo