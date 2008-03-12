Bruce Springsteen works his magic in Buffalo

Bruce Springsteen brought the music of his newest album, "Magic," to Buffalo's HSBC Arena Friday, performing a three-hour set with the E Street Band. I can't help feeling that the music was transformative for all who attended, a recognition of the irrepressible beauty of the human spirit, and the holiness in all of us.

The mostly middle-aged, blue-collar Buffalo audience greeted Bruce as an old friend. At how many proms had they heard his songs? How many transistor radios, on how many back porches and boardwalks, how many nights spent driving the whole way through, exploring mysteries of the open road? How much pride and grief was in the arena that night?

Suddenly, it did not matter that I could not touch all the memory rising up around me. All I had to do was watch Springsteen on stage, exalting his audience as a generation; as a city; as human beings. Paradoxically, I had never felt less conscious of my youth. I felt that together we were experiencing a rebirth of all that had been before, and we stood facing a renewed future by the end of the evening. Springsteen did all of this with humility and grace, leading us, but also including himself in the crowd.

Springsteen started the show with songs meant to reveal our lonely fears and engage our consciences. These included, "The Ties That Bind": "It's a long dark highway and a thin white line/Connecting baby, your heart to mine/We're runnin' now but darlin' we will stand in time/To face the ties that bind," "Radio Nowhere": "Is there anybody alive out there?", and "Lonesome Day." As we sat in the darkened theater, Springsteen made us aware of the urgency of connecting to one another, lest we spiral off into the blackness.

Now that we realized our quest, Springsteen gave us songs of warning, prophecies of the falsehood that could divert us. These songs had layers of pointedly political and moral meaning, beginning with the funereal "Gypsy Biker," and proceeding to his new album's title song. "Magic" was haunting, sung with hypnotic sorrow by a survivor who refuses to be idealized.

From this solemnity, Springsteen went on to show us what we could experience if we exercised our human capacity for love. From "Candy's Room," to "She's the One," Springsteen's selection of love songs depicted the struggle of passion against the constrictions of doubt, and social conformity.

"I'll Work for Your Love" and "The Promised Land" encouraged us to use love's strength to fight apathy and ignorance. "Livin' in the future" urged us to own our power to make a change: "Woke up Election Day, skies gunpowder and shades of gray/Beneath a dirty sun, I whistled my time away ... My faith's been torn asunder, tell me is that rollin' thunder/Or just the sinkin' sound of somethin' righteous goin' under?"

The next songs pushed us to shatter our deepest fears, and dared us to forge a path to deliverance. "Devil's Arcade" swept us into the despair of war. "Remember the morning we dug up your gun /The worms in the barrel, the hangin' sun ... On a morning to order/A breakfast to make/A bed draped in sunshine, a body that waits." The end of the song was close to unbearable: stark percussion spreading out across the darkness, in the middle of the thrashing warfare of instruments, Springsteen's face, illuminated like a corpse. "The Rising," played directly afterward, was the best of prayers, and a celebration of hope's survival.

Springsteen's encore acknowledged the journey we had been through. It was as if we had all grown old together, in the space of a few short hours, and when they turned the house lights on for "Born to Run" and "Dancing in the Dark," exposing our newly acquired scars and wrinkles, we didn't care: we were gonna dance as long as Springsteen could keep playing. It was March 7, 2008, and it was snowing in Buffalo. Somewhere in the night, sad-eyed teenagers were sulking, grown-ups were fighting, and babies were being born. But in that concert hall, singing along with Springsteen, we blessed them all forever.

Galia Binder is a sophomore at Amherst Central High School.