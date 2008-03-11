TV's new season A look, in alphabetical order, at when some shows are set to return:
"Back to You" April 16
"The Big Bang Theory" March 17
"Bones" April 14
"Boston Legal" April 8
"Brothers & Sisters" April 20
"Chuck" Next season
'Grey's Anatomy' returns April 24
"Cold Case" March 30
"Criminal Minds" April 2
"CSI" April 3
"CSI: Miami" March 24
"CSI: NY" April 2
"Desperate Housewives" April 13
"Dirty Sexy Money" Next season
"ER" April 10
"The Game" March 23
"Ghost Whisperer" April 4
"Gossip Girl" April 21
"Grey's Anatomy" April 24
"Heroes" Next season
"How I Met Your Mother" Monday
"House" April 28
"Law & Order" April 23
"Law & Order: SVU" April 15
"Life" Next season
"Lost" April 24 (new time)
"Moonlight" April 11
"My Name Is Earl" April 3
"NCIS" April 8
"Numb3rs" April 4
"The Office" April 10
"One Tree Hill" April 14
"Private Practice" Next season
"Pushing Daisies" Next season
"Reaper" April 22
"Rules of Engagement" April 14
"Samantha Who?" April 7
"Scrubs" April 10
"Smallville" April 17
"Supernatural" April 24
"30 Rock" April 10
" 'Til Death" March 25
"24" Next season
"Two and a Half Men" Monday
"Ugly Betty" April 24
"Without a Trace" April 3
-- Washington Post
