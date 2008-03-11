TV's new season A look, in alphabetical order, at when some shows are set to return:

"Back to You" April 16

"The Big Bang Theory" March 17

"Bones" April 14

"Boston Legal" April 8

"Brothers & Sisters" April 20

"Chuck" Next season

'Grey's Anatomy' returns April 24

"Cold Case" March 30

"Criminal Minds" April 2

"CSI" April 3

"CSI: Miami" March 24

"CSI: NY" April 2

"Desperate Housewives" April 13

"Dirty Sexy Money" Next season

"ER" April 10

"The Game" March 23

"Ghost Whisperer" April 4

"Gossip Girl" April 21

"Grey's Anatomy" April 24

"Heroes" Next season

"How I Met Your Mother" Monday

"House" April 28

"Law & Order" April 23

"Law & Order: SVU" April 15

"Life" Next season

"Lost" April 24 (new time)

"Moonlight" April 11

"My Name Is Earl" April 3

"NCIS" April 8

"Numb3rs" April 4

"The Office" April 10

"One Tree Hill" April 14

"Private Practice" Next season

"Pushing Daisies" Next season

"Reaper" April 22

"Rules of Engagement" April 14

"Samantha Who?" April 7

"Scrubs" April 10

"Smallville" April 17

"Supernatural" April 24

"30 Rock" April 10

" 'Til Death" March 25

"24" Next season

"Two and a Half Men" Monday

"Ugly Betty" April 24

"Without a Trace" April 3

-- Washington Post