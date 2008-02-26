DeJac case put off until Thursday No reason given for postponement

Lynn M. DeJac has waited for 14 years and two months to have murder charges against her dismissed.

Now she has to wait until Thursday.

State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia adjourned Tuesday's court session, when the Erie County district attorney's office had been expected to seek the dismissal of the indictment against DeJac. The court session has been rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Attorneys and principals in the case issued a steady stream of "no comments" as they paraded from the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, with no one providing a hint of the reason for the postponement.

Sources later said Buscaglia insisted on seeing originals, not photocopies, of some reports from medical experts. Earlier this week, District Attorney Frank Clark said he planned to offer a motion to dismiss the indictment, along with a supporting affidavit based on opinions from forensic pathologists.

Two weeks ago, Clark announced that he would seek to have the case dismissed, based on the findings of two pathologists who say Crystallynn M. Girard, DeJac's daughter, was not strangled, as had been thought, but had died from cocaine intoxication. Without a finding that Crystallynn was strangled, Clark said he no longer had a homicide case against DeJac.

Clark refused to comment late Tuesday, along with several other people who walked out of the courtroom -- defense attorney Andrew C. LoTempio, prosecutor Thomas M. Finnerty and DeJac's civil attorney, Steven M. Cohen.

