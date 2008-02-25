High School Extra / News and notes

Centaurs advance

City Honors earned a place in the Section VI Class B-2 championship game for the third time in four years with a 52-47 victory over Seneca on Monday night at Fredonia State.

Led by Abram Miller, who had eight of his 15 points in the period, the Centaurs opened a 38-27 lead after the third quarter, then held off their Yale Cup rivals. City Honors led by only two, 24-22, at the half.

Miller also had 11 rebounds and two steals. Marcus Smith had 13 points and Erik Prophet had 12, 10 in the first half.

A pair of free throws by Smith put the Centaurs in front, 51-44, with 11.2 seconds left. Brandon Collins, who led Seneca with 11 points, hit a three to make it 51-47 with 5.9 seconds before Prophet put it out of reach by making one two free throws with 3.1 seconds left.

City Honors will meet Wilson in the B-2 championship game at noon on Saturday at Buffalo State.

***

Olean coasts in B-1

Olean coach Jeff Anastasia was concerned because his No. 1 seeded Huskies had to travel to Fredonia's backyard, Steele Hall at Fredonia State, for their Class B-1 sectional semifinal Monday night.

Not to worry.

Olean, the defending section champion in Class B, rolled to a convincing, 84-54 victory over the Hillbillies to earn a place in the B-1 final against Akron on Saturday afternoon at Buffalo State.

Chris Weidt led the scoring with 22 points for the Huskies, who took a 32-point lead into the fourth quarter. Sam Moore, Olean's usual high scorer, had only 11 but he contributed 15 rebounds and five assists.

***

Pine Valley's back

Pine Valley, the defending Class D championship, will face 2006 winner Clymer in the sectional title game on Saturday at Jamestown Community College. The Panthers upset No. 1 seed West Valley, 44-40, at JCC in the semifinals. Robert Lindquist (10 points, 5 rebounds), Kenny Armstrong (8 points, 8 boards, 5 assists) and Codi Vanzile (10 rebounds) led PV.

Clymer defeated CCIAC III rival Brocton for the third time this season, 59-45, in the first game of the semifinal doubleheader at JCC despite 27 points by the Bulldogs' Marcus Kaiser, who hit five three-point shots.

***

Pericozzi sets vault mark

Ryan Pericozzi of Lancaster finally achieved the record he's been working for all season -- the Section VI Indoor mark in the pole vault.

Pericozzi cleared 15 feet, 2 inches on Sunday in the Varsity Select Meet at Fredonia State to erase the Andy Hillburger record of 15-1 1/2 , which the former Sweet Home athlete set in 1979.

On Feb. 9 at Fredonia, Pericozzi, the 2007 Empire State Games scholastic pole vault gold medal winner, missed three attempts to break the 29-year-old Sectional indoor mark.

***

O'Brien leads Gators

Erin O'Brien scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and also had eight assists in leading Nardin past Niagara Catholic, 45-41, in a Monsignor Martin girls basketball quarterfinal playoff at Canisius College's Koessler Center. Niagara Catholic's Emily Bird scored seven in a row in the final three minutes to tie the game again at 41, but Alicia Jancevski hit a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to break the tie. Bird finished with 17 points. . . . Mary Kate Kubera's 21 points led four double-figure scorers for Mount Mercy in a 61-50 win over Holy Angels in the other quarterfinal at Koessler.