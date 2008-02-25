Akron, Wilson punch tickets to finals

Just how strong is the Niagara-Orleans League this season?

The second- and third-place teams in the league, Akron and Wilson, will play for Section VI titles -- with Akron shocking N-O champion Newfane to reach its first final since 2000.

After losing twice during the season to Newfane (16-6), the third time was the charm for the Tigers, who advanced to face Olean in the Class B-1 final with a 46-42 triumph Monday night.

Junior J.C. Tretter had a monster second half, scoring 18 of his 24 points in the final 16 minutes, while his teammates did the little things -- pass well, rebound, defend and retrieve loose balls -- a team must do to win a playoff game at Buffalo State.

"It feels great," said Tretter, who had been 0-6 in his career against Newfane. "I've been on this team since I was a freshman and we've progressed every year. I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Wilson (15-7) advanced to a Class B-2 final against City Honors with an entertaining 68-57 win over Gowanda (8-14). An estimated 1,000 attended the doubleheader and watched the N-O league flex its muscle for the first time in a while.

The finals in both Class B brackets are Saturday.

"The league was up to show we're getting better. We're starting to take that next step," Tretter said.

Akron (17-5) ended the Panthers' 10-game winning streak on the strength of a 14-8 fourth quarter. But the Tigers benefitted most from the absence of Newfane big men Dave Shuey and Cameron Olson. The 6-foot-6 Shuey, who usually guards the 6-3 Tretter tough, injured his ankle midway through the second quarter and didn't return, while the 6-5 Olson went to the bench with four fouls early in the third.

Tretter scored 12 points in the third against the small lineup as Akron trimmed a 20-17 halftime deficit to 33-32.

Newfane's Trey Sherrie did his best to keep his side in it, scoring nine of his game-high 28 during that third quarter.

Trevor Short scored five of his eight points in the fourth. Short swooped into the lane, grabbed an offensive rebound and his hanging putback gave Akron the lead for good, 37-35, with 4:59 left.

Tretter (17 rebounds, five blocks) and Andy Tiedt each grabbed offensive rebounds during a possession that began with 1:26 left and ended with a pair of free throws by Short with 24.5 seconds left.

"In that final quarter we talked about . . . doing the little hustle plays," Tigers coach Justin Gerstung said. "We hadn't been quick to the ball all year, but [Monday night] we finally put our mind to it and finally did it."

Wilson came close to erasing a 16-point deficit in the final three minutes of a two-point loss to Falconer in last year's semifinal. So a five-point deficit midway through the third quarter Monday wasn't daunting. The Lakemen trailed, 46-44, after three.

Ethan Baker scored nine of his game-high 22 points in the fourth for Wilson, whose man-to-man defense wore down Gowanda. Alan Jancef scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth for the winners, who reached their first final in coach Brett Sippel's eight seasons.

"Our goal since the beginning of the year has been to make the championship game," Baker said.