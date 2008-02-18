NBA powers load up for playoffs

For those NBA fans out there, and judging from some of my e-mails you do exist, Sunday night's All-Star Game was just a prelude to what should be an exciting end to the season.

Despite its All-Star win, the Eastern Conference has long been viewed as inferior to the Western Conference. But the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons are good enough to compete with anyone out West. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors are no slouches either, and the Washington Wizards will make some noise if high-scoring guard Gilbert Arenas can come back from an early-season knee injury.

But from top to bottom, the West is best. The conference is loaded with 10 of its 15 teams owning winning records and nine on pace for 50 wins. Only eight qualify for the playoffs, so we could see a 50-win team benched in the postseason for the first time.

Recent trades have shaken up the entire playoff picture in the West. It began two weeks ago when the Los Angeles Lakers acquired 7-footer Pau Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal not only made Kobe Bryant happy, it gave the Lakers their first legitimate shot to win the conference since Shaquille O'Neal left L.A.

Gasol plays too soft at times, but he can be a big-time scorer and rebounder when properly motivated. Once young center Andrew Bynum returns from a knee injury, the Lakers should have a formidable front line with Gasol, Bynum and Lamar Odom. Their depth also will be improved.

The Gasol trade forced other West teams to make moves. The Suns finally clued in to the fact they needed more size to win the West and snagged O'Neal from the Miami Heat. The Suns are getting a player with diminished skills, but if Shaq stays healthy (a big if) he'll give them the strong interior presence they have lacked. Amare Stoudamire can go back to his natural power forward spot and should be an even bigger force with Shaq beside him.

By trading away versatile forward Shawn Marion, the Suns lose their best defender. But since when did the Suns care about defense anyway? Still, getting an aging Shaq won't be considered a great deal to me unless he helps get them to the Finals.

The Mavericks have been trying to get New Jersey Nets point guard Jason Kidd for the past two weeks. The on-again, off-again deal appears to be back on after the Mavs lured Keith Van Horn out of retirement to complete the trade.

In the short term, Kidd makes a lot of sense for the Mavericks. He's the ultimate playmaker who will make Dirk Nowitzki and company better and bring more toughness to a mentally fragile team. But Dallas would have to give up point guard Devin Harris, who has a bright future.

There are rumors that the Denver Nuggets might obtain Ron Artest from the Sacramento Kings, who already sold off point guard Mike Bibby to the Atlanta Hawks. Word is Memphis is willing to part with sharp-shooting forward Mike Miller.

Even the defending champion San Antonio Spurs have gotten into the act, signing point guard Damon Stoudamire to back up last year's Finals MVP, Tony Parker.

The NBA has more than its share of critics, who claim the game is boring and unwatchable. But the league has never looked better in the post-Michael Jordan era. A generation of talented, young players is giving the NBA's image a new luster. The list of quality teams has increased immeasurably.

No matter what the naysayers believe, there is a lot to love about this game.

e-mail: awilson@buffnews.com