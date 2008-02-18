A week of upsets creates poll chaos
Just when you think you've got the national women's basketball landscape figured out ... well a week like this happens. Rutgers essentially won that game over Tennessee, then the Lady Vols go and get thumped by LSU.
Add to that the number of teams from 11-25 which lost to unranked opponents and well, I almost gave St. Bonaventure a vote just for beating George Washington.
In my estimation, UConn is the best team in the country right now, though North Carolina was looking pretty good for that top spot.
I actually bumped Marist up in my poll to No. 23 and added Iowa and Vanderbilt, though Liberty was also in consideration for a spot.
1. UConn
2. North Carolina
3. Tennessee
4. Maryland
5. Rutgers
6. LSU
7. Stanford
8. Cal
9. Baylor
10. Oklahoma
11. ODU
12. Duke
13. Notre Dame
14. Kansas State
15. West Virginia
16. George Washington
17. Oklahoma State
18. Wyoming
19. Syracuse
20. Utah
21. Texas A&M
22. UTEP
23. Marist
24. Iowa
25. Vanderbilt
-- Amy Moritz
