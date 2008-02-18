A week of upsets creates poll chaos

Just when you think you've got the national women's basketball landscape figured out ... well a week like this happens. Rutgers essentially won that game over Tennessee, then the Lady Vols go and get thumped by LSU.

Add to that the number of teams from 11-25 which lost to unranked opponents and well, I almost gave St. Bonaventure a vote just for beating George Washington.

In my estimation, UConn is the best team in the country right now, though North Carolina was looking pretty good for that top spot.

I actually bumped Marist up in my poll to No. 23 and added Iowa and Vanderbilt, though Liberty was also in consideration for a spot.

1. UConn

2. North Carolina

3. Tennessee

4. Maryland

5. Rutgers

6. LSU

7. Stanford

8. Cal

9. Baylor

10. Oklahoma

11. ODU

12. Duke

13. Notre Dame

14. Kansas State

15. West Virginia

16. George Washington

17. Oklahoma State

18. Wyoming

19. Syracuse

20. Utah

21. Texas A&M

22. UTEP

23. Marist

24. Iowa

25. Vanderbilt

-- Amy Moritz