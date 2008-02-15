It seems to us . . . A bad penny comes 'round again, sweets sour and shooting to score

ROAD TO IMMORTALITY: If there's anything as sure as death and taxes, it's that taxes don't die. That certainly has been holding true for Erie County's "temporary" penny sales tax, first tacked on to the sales tax levy here in 1985.

The issue doesn't even get much debate anymore. We commented briefly on the inevitability of it all when the extra penny was continued last year, and we're now tsk-ing again after county lawmakers took their final vote Wednesday to extend that authorization through 2010. Given the fiscal condition of governments hereabouts, the $135 million or so just can't be turned away.

At least the penny doesn't mean as much now as it did way back in '85.

***

SAY IT AIN'T SO: Talk about your broken hearts. Just in time for that celebration of chocolate known as Valentine's Day, this word from the legal world: Leading chocolate companies are under investigation for possible price fixing.

If that's not enough to sour your candy heart, you're not a true chocolate lover.

First the German Federal Cartel Office raided the chocolatiers on suspicions they were sweetening retail prices faster than the cost of ingredients demanded. Then Canada's Competition Bureau hit several companies, triggering some anti-trust lawsuits in the United States as well. Now some of the companies confirm receiving U.S. Justice Department inquiries.

Here's hoping this gets sorted out by Easter. We'd hate to see the bunny go bankrupt.

***

SHOT IN THE DARK: The Pentagon, of all places, has set the early line on a plan to knock a dying spy satellite out of the sky with a missile fired from a mid-Pacific cruiser. It's about 80 percent, for the planned 150-mile shot.

We can't wait to see how Las Vegas, which spent Super Bowl week accepting wagers on such things as the number of Tom Brady touchdown passes versus the number of Tiger Woods birdies in golf tournament play, tweaks those odds. It could be a rare chance to see how the smart money rates the U.S. military, when the chips are down.

***

GLOBAL WARMING: Either that, or another sign of the Apocalypse. Buffalo, in mid-February, is too warm for a pond hockey tournament on Hoyt Lake.

With the natural ice too thin there -- heck, Lake Erie just started to freeze over recently -- the games will be played today on rinks manufactured in the Erie Basin Marina parking lot. Luckily, the Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament will slide to a conclusion before Sunday brings temperatures near 40 again.

Welcome to the Miami of the North.