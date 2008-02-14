Gerald L. Wright, Amherst coach, phys-ed teacher June 2, 1929 -- Feb. 12, 2008

Gerald L. Wright, a longtime coach and physical-education teacher in the Amherst Central School District and a member of the district's hall of fame, died Tuesday in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a lengthy illness. he was 78.

A Long Island native, Mr. Wright graduated from Farmingdale High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Brockport State College in 1955. There, he majored in physical education, played quarterback on the football team and met his future wife, Lois Parnell.

His education at Brockport was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He completed his studies at Brockport after he finished his military commitment.

Mr. Wright earned a master's degree from the University of Buffalo in 1957.

He began teaching in 1955, joining the staff of then-Amherst Junior High in 1955, the year the building opened. He retired from teaching in 1991 after 36 years of service.

A highly regarded wrestling official, Mr. Wright often represented Section VI at state public high school championships. He coached varsity football, varsity wrestling, freshman basketball, and seventh- and eighth-grade soccer, basketball, volleyball and baseball.

As varsity wrestling coach from 1956 to 1965, Mr. Wright put together a record of 93 wins, 38 losses and one tie. Wright-coached teams twice went undefeated at 15-0, finished first in the ECIC three times and sectional finals four times. They also won two Section VI championships.

His longest reign in coaching was with the football program. He coached the junior varsity football team from 1956 to 1960, finishing with 16 wins, 11 losses and five ties, then served as head varsity football coach from 1961 to 1987.

A major highlight of his career came in his first year as the head coach, when his team finished with a perfect 7-0 record and an ECIC Division I championship. In 1982, he won his 100th game as head coach and also captured three ECIC division championships -- in 1961, 1975 and 1978. In 1999, he was named to the Amherst High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After retiring om teaching in 1991, he continued officiating wrestling.

A longtime Clarence resident, Mr. Wright enjoyed golfing and spending time at the family's cottage on Lake Ontario.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lois; two sons, David and Scott; a daughter, Lisa; and a sister, Margaret Joan Haugen.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road.

