Tobacco bust turns into a cash windfall for police

Everybody knows smoking can be expensive, but cigarettes have turned out to be profitable for the Town of Hamburg.

The town just received $73,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the Police Department's role in a 2004 bust.

Hamburg police stopped two trucks in Woodlawn on July 7, 2004, helping to confiscate 512 cases of untaxed cigarettes.

Lt. Jim Koch said the check from the federal agency was the biggest he was aware of the towns's receiving under asset-forfeiture sharing -- when agencies share the income from selling seized assets.

Koch stopped one of the trucks, and Patrolman Kevin Gleason stopped the other as they were traveling west on Route 5.

"This is a prime example of how Hamburg can benefit from interagency cooperation," Koch said. "We had the heads-up the vehicles were going to be coming through the town, and our agency performed the stop. . . ."

Dave DeJoe, the resident agent in charge of the ATF's Buffalo office, said information on how the grant money was raised from the seized cigarettes was not immediately available.

In some cases, contraband, including cigarettes, is auctioned off, he said.

In others, DeJoe said, somebody with a financial interest in the product might step forward to pay for it. That sometimes happens when suppliers are owed money for the product and can prove they had done nothing improper.

Whether the trucks can be sold depends on whether they're part of the criminal enterprise and were bought for the purposes of transporting illegal goods, he said.

"The Police Department will get an influx of cash it may not normally have in its budget," DeJoe said. "It's a windfall for them that they can use for new equipment, new cars, newer guns."

Hamburg Police Chief Carmen Kesner said such income is so unpredictable it can't be factored into the department's budget, but it is an additional incentive toward interagency cooperation. The town also has an officer working with the Drug Enforcement Agency and may eventually be receiving funds from DEA seizures, he said.

