>Pop

Cat Power

Jukebox

[Matador]

Review: 4 stars (Out of 4)

How many times have you heard "New York, New York," covered by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Liza Minnelli? It's the sort of tune so beaten into the collective subconscious in this country that one doesn't just take it for granted, one just plain can't hear it anymore. Thank Chan Marshall -- Cat Power to her public -- for rescuing this chestnut from the purgatory of overplay. In her hands, the song is less declaration of intent and testament to braggadocio, more last howl from a dimly lit and ridiculously overpriced mini-flat in Brooklyn. Marshall's New York City is a place of ghosts, not of limitless possibility.

"Jukebox" is the second Cat Power collection of covers, both following up and handily eclipsing 2000's "The Covers Record." It's a profound piece of work, succeeding on every level its multilayered emotional/sonic hierarchy constructs.

First, this is a record celebrating the unfettered sensuality of Marshall's singing, which is throaty, smoky, sexy, sly, desperate, calm, cool, hot -- all of these, without making too big of a production of the virtuosity inherent in the delivery.

Second, there's the sound of the record, a result of the empathy between recordist Stuart Sikes and the stellar core band of Marshall, guitarist Judah Bauer, (erstwhile Jon Spencer Blues Explosion) drummer Jim White, bassist Erik Paparazzi and keyboardist Gregg Foreman. Some cameos of significant essence come courtesy of, among others, Neil Young collaborator Spooner Oldham and Al Green guitarist Teenie Hodges, both of whom lend to the dusty, dirty Memphis soul vibe. Together, this ensemble creates a record that is warm, luscious, inviting -- the antithesis of the squashed, overcompressed digital standard of most artists in Marshall's age group.

Then, of course, there are the songs themselves: a killer selection of "covers" and a pair of Marshall originals that sound as seasoned as the classics picked for (re)interpretation. Hank Williams' "Ramblin' Man" is claimed for the fairer sex; James Brown's "Lost Someone" is stripped of its swagger and sent home with its tail between its legs, now a raw-nerved, haunted lament; the traditional "Lord, Help the Poor & Needy" sounds like it was recorded during the sessions for Bob Dylan's thick, billowing heartbreaker "Time Out of Mind"; Dylan's own "I Believe in You" is no longer an oath of born-again fervor -- it's gravel-road, gin-joint blues, a bittersweet recording that should make Lucinda Williams sit up and notice.

If anyone is planning on making a record better than this one in 2008, they'd better get busy. This is stunning stuff.

-- Jeff Miers

***

>Jazz

Pat Metheny

Day Trip

[Nonesuch]

Review: 3 1/2 stars

Sometimes a jazz giant just needs to play in a trio with a monster drummer and bass player.

All the Pat Metheny soundplay and electronic textures in the world can't entirely replace the pleasures of interplay with musicians as responsive and athletic as Christian McBride and Antonio Sanchez. And that's what you've got on Pat Metheny's new disc, whether he's playing elegiac acoustic guitar on "Is This America? (Katrina 2005)" or synthesizer doodles, declamations and wails on "When We Were Free" or rock guitar on "The Red One."

This Metheny trio formed in 2002, and Buffalo heard it in concert just recently. Metheny wrote everything on this disc, and all of it was recorded in a single day, the kind of sustained performance that works so brilliantly when the musicians have been road warriors together for quite a while.

A typical Metheny liquid blues like "When We Were Free" gets virtually all of its structure from the musicians having a total sense of how each musician plays and complete faith in each other's group sense.

McBride has been one of the great jazz bassists for quite a while now, but an understanding that Sanchez has come into his own as a great jazz drummer is relatively new.

No one's ever going to accuse this Metheny disc of skywriting through his output on the level of his "8 0/8 1" band or his Ornette collaboration "Song X" (which Nonesuch blissfully re-released with unheard tracks), but it's a solid, state-of-Metheny straight-ahead trio disc for a new century.

-- Jeff Simon

***

Pop

MGMT

Oracular Spectacular

[Columbia]

Review: 3 1/2 stars

Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser started MGMT -- pronounced "Management" -- as a lark while attending Wesleyan University together. I doubt these guys went to class too often. MGMT's music is involved, heady, tripped-out, smart and glued together by a personal metaphysics that suggests a new utopianism somewhere between "Lord of the Flies" and a lysergic John Krakauer of "Into the Wild" fame. When you've tapped into a philosophical/artistic ethos as potentially fruitful (and dangerous) as this one, attending Biology 101 has gotta seem like a major buzz kill.

"Oracular Spectacular" is a record marked in equal measure by earnest conviction and smirking playfulness. It's a mind-melter, should you be looking for such a thing. (I am, and daily -- these are desperate times, after all, and boring, cynical, "average" pop music now seems capable of creating vast psychic damage.)

The record starts on its highest note, with the trippy swagger of "Time to Pretend," a mock-up (or is it?) of the common rock-star trajectory: creation, massive success, model-for-wife, divorce, choking on his own vomit in a hotel suite littered with empty bottles and Chinese take-away boxes. The song verily sails on the strength of its semi-distorted drums, giggling synths and reverb-laden vocals. This fever pitch of creativity is maintained through the record's midpoint, before the standard slips a bit from "incredibly high" to "well above average."

There are precedents for the work MGMT is doing -- the Flaming Lips, certainly, and the Polyphonic Spree as well. But with the incredibly consistent Dave Fridmann in the producer's chair, VanWyngarden and Goldwasser have created a debut effort that is an instant classic, if a very slightly flawed one. Having your head messed with hasn't been this much fun since the Lips released "The Soft Bulletin."

-- J.M.

***

>Classical

Shostakovich

String Quartets Two and Four

Amsterdam Sinfonietta

[Channel Classics]

Review: 3 1/2 stars

The very first '80s concert of the Amsterdam Sinfonietta -- a string orchestra of 22 musicians -- included Rudolf Barshai's string orchestra arrangement of Shostakovich's eighth quartet. It turns out that with bass parts added by arranger Marijn Van Prooij, Shostakovich's Second and Fourth Quartets from the '40s make sinewy, powerful string orchestra music, too. It is also an ingenious way to get the "private" Shostakovich of the quartets into a chamber orchestra realm that might have steered the composer himself into the more conflicted strategies of his clearly "public" utterances. It's a way of reinventing the composer Shostakovich might have been if he hadn't been required to perform that long and brilliant death waltz with Stalin and his minions of oppression. Anyone hearing this music fresh, without knowing exactly what it is, would guess they were indeed hearing World War II music from the string orchestra era of Bartok's Divertimento and Honegger's magnificent Symphony No. 2 for Strings and trumpet obbligato.

-- J.S.