Boy, 15, takes plea deal in Falls taxi robbery

After accepting a plea bargain Tuesday, a 15-year-old who had been charged as an adult in a Niagara Falls taxi robbery will be sentenced in Niagara County Family Court.

The Niagara Falls teen, whose name is being withheld by The Buffalo News because of the new status of his case, appeared before County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza to plead guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Sperrazza set sentencing March 28. But because the teen admitted to a crime lower than the Class B felony with which he had been charged, his case was transferred to Family Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years in a secure youth facility.

The boy joined Anthony N. Adams and Devell D. Carter, both 16, in the July 30 robbery of a cabbie.

"He was never alleged to have been armed," Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said of the 15-year-old, who has been helping prosecutors build a case against Adams and will be required to continue to cooperate as a condition of the plea deal.

