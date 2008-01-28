POLICE & COURTS

Couple accused of letting minors drink at their home

TOWN OF BYRON -- A couple have been charged with allowing drinking at an underage party at their residence in an unattached garage, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reports.

Robert J. Arnold, 44, and Kelly M. Arnold, 43, were each issued an appearance ticket for unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor. They are scheduled to appear in Byron Town Court on Feb. 4.

Deputies said they were arrested at their home in the 6800 block of Terry Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

***

Tractor-trailer goes into field, kills cow

POLAND -- A tractor-trailer driver was cited for a traffic violation after his rig left the road Monday and entered a farmer's field, killing a cow.

Gary Morley, 66, of Pitcher, Chenango County, was southbound on Route 62 at 8:40 a.m., when he missed the curve and entered a field. The tractor-trailer struck a wire fence, a hay rake and finally a cow, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies said.

Morley was ticketed for failing to reduce speed on a curve, and will appear in Poland Town Court at a later date.

***

Fire heavily damaging garage in Elma probed

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a garage in Elma early Monday.

Erie County sheriff's officials said the blaze erupted just before 3 a.m. at a garage on Queens Way. No injuries were reported.