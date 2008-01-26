Turnovers hurt UB in home defeat to EMU

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team got one monkey off its back this week, but another Mid-American Conference nemesis has showed up.

Eastern Michigan rang up its sixth straight victory over the Bulls, 74-71, before 409 in Alumni Arena Saturday afternoon, and the loss was every bit as frustrating as the breakthrough win at Kent State on Tuesday night was exhilarating.

EMU's Eagles had to fend off the Bulls all game but they succeeded, thanks mainly to sloppy UB ballhandling, dreadful foul shooting, defensive and rebounding lapses -- and did we mention sloppy ballhandling.

"In a three-point game every little thing matters and we had 22 turnovers. That's devastating," said UB coach Linda Hill-MacDonald. "We had so many opportunities to change the outcome of this game, but we didn't do the little things well enough."

The Bulls (10-9, 3-3 in the MAC) made only 13 of 22 at the foul line to 19 of 24 for Eastern. The Eagles (10-8, 4-2) had seven fewer turnovers, too. UB's conference record is odd indeed. The Bulls' three conference wins have been on the road. The three losses have been at home. Hill-MacDonald had no explanation for that.

UB never led in the second half, but managed a tie at 65-all with 5:06 left and nearly succeeded in tying it again when Stephanie Bennett's three-point shot bounced off the front rim at the final buzzer. Bennett led UB with 25 points, with all seven of her field goals coming from three-point range. The seven treys were a career high for 5-foot-8 senior from Springfield, Ohio.

Alyssa Pittman, who was 4 for 10 from three-point range, accounted for the last four Eastern points and led the Eagles with 19 points.

The Bulls got off to a strong start. They led, 16-13, after the first 5:36, and all the UB scoring came on the inside from Heather Turner and Barbora Homolova. However, both were saddled with second-half foul trouble and finished with only 27 points combined. Turner played only nine minutes and did not score in the second half.

"The foul trouble was huge," Hill-MacDonald said. "At the beginning of the first half the majority of our scoring was done from inside, and they [EMU] didn't have an answer for it."

All that changed in the second with either Turner or Homolova or both sitting on the bench.

Bennett kept the Bulls in it with her uncanny shooting from outside. She made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc in the second half. But it was Eastern's outside shooting plus the inside play of 6-5 Colleen Russell -- and the UB miscues -- that ultimately decided it.

Still, UB made it interesting. Bennett sank three free throws after she was knocked down on a three-point attempt with 5.8 seconds left to cut the EMU lead to 72-71. Pittman made two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to push the lead back to three.

UB almost forced overtime, but Bennett's shot from 5 feet outside the three-point line missed.

"I thought it might have had a chance. I was going for it," said Bennett, who made her 101st straight start for UB.

