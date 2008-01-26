Taking back the airwaves As the face of radio becomes more and more impersonal, some Western New York stations are riding on hopes a community-based approach can make a comeback

It's 9:30 in the morning and WLVL 1370-AM is trying to fulfill its role as the radio station that, as its slogan says, serves Niagara County best.

It's time for "Tradio," the hybrid of free want ads and free entertainment that the Lockport station broadcasts for 45 minutes most weekdays. Callers describe products they want to sell -- used cars, trucks and power tools, for example -- and offer their phone number under questioning from host Paul Oates.

Oates' friendly banter is part of the show's attraction. One man, greeted as a regular, mentions he wants a moving truck. A subsequent caller seconds that need: "We need to get him a moving van," he says. "I'm the guy that bought his house, and if we don't get him a moving van we've got to get him a Dumpster."

"Get out of here!" Oates calls out cheerfully, cutting off the caller and hitting a buzzer. "That's double-dipping."

That's not an experience listeners will find on most of the radio dial. As huge national chains bought up nearly all of Western New York's radio stations, homespun community radio shows have become rare as blacksmiths.

Bucking the trend, WLVL's owner has decided to buy WECK and bring WLVL's brand of community radio to Erie County. With only three or four locally owned radio stations left here, is it a sign of hope, or community radio's last burst of energy?

>A different relationship

It's impossible to talk about the state of radio today without starting with how listeners' relationship with radio has changed in the last 25 years.

Radio used to be the main source of music, mused local radio icon Danny Neaverth, who dominated the airwaves for decades as a morning host for WKBW. But now, like other industries, radio is fighting to reinvent itself in a digital age.

"Now you've got music on television, you've got it in your car on satellite, you've got your CDs to play," said Neaverth. "And kids aren't listening to the radio anymore. They download the music they want and have it on their iPods, or their computers."

The decreasing popularity of radio itself, and the continuing shrinkage of the Western New York population, has sapped local radio of advertising-driven dollars. "When I started in the business, Buffalo was the No. 17 market," said Neaverth, who took his first shift as a WKBW disc jockey in 1961. "Now it's 51. The pie is a lot smaller than it was."

The reasons go beyond the discovery of the Internet. Through most of modern radio history, federal regulations limited owners to two radio stations serving a market of more than 100,000 people.

In the 1990s, the Federal Communications Commission dismantled those restrictions. National chains followed a clustering strategy, buying several stations in one market and combining staff.

Now one office suite could manage the operations of a half-dozen stations, like the Entercom Buffalo offices on Corporate Parkway in Amherst, which support WKSE (Kiss) 98.5 FM, WTSS (Star) 102.5 FM, WLKK (The Lake) 107.7, WGR 550 AM, WWWS 1400 AM, WWKB 1520 AM, and market-leading WBEN 930 AM.

In theory, the clusters could be run with fewer staff members, as one receptionist could answer calls for employees across the radio dial, and one engineer could cut advertisements for numerous stations. "Instead of one traffic department for one station, you have one doing reports for five stations," said Chet Musialowski, a former radio executive and owner of WECK.

But it cost a lot of money for the chains to snap up all those stations, Musialowski said. Now they had to produce more money for their parent companies, to cover the costs of their acquisitions. "Economies of scale has gotten the big companies into it," he said. "But to stay in it, they have to cut what makes local radio local."

>Driving on autopilot

Fixed costs like rent and utilities "aren't very controllable," Musialowski said. "So where is the controllability? It becomes your people, as it is in many businesses. Which is why automation comes in."

Instead of having a person in a studio behind a microphone, the station can simply switch on a computer to serve up digitally recorded introductions, plus the music or recorded shows that are the station's mainstay. One example is WBUF (Jack) 92.9 FM, which doesn't include a live voice at all, despite doing well in local ratings, ranked eighth among local commercial stations.

Most stations are essentially on autopilot throughout the evening, and large stretches of the weekend. That leaves radio veterans like disc jockey Tina Peel wondering where the next generation of radio voices will get their breaks.

"It used to be you could get a job at a station out of school, working part-time overnights, and then work your way up to full-time overnights, which is exactly what I did," said Peel, who was cut from 107.7 (The Lake) in November. "Nowadays, radio stations don't have anyone on overnight, and a lot of time they don't have anyone part time on weekends. They just have their full-timers prerecord, as a cost-saving measure."

In 2004, The Lake's owner, Entercom, made a splash with a return to human-centered radio with personalities talking about the history behind and connections between little-heard songs and artists on their broadcasts. It was a notable departure for corporate radio, which isn't known for taking risks.

The experiment ended suddenly, in November. Peel said she was offered a chance to return to her former job at a lower salary, and declined.

With everything that's changing in the industry, she said, maybe the prospects are improving for truly local radio. "You have to be local, and you have to give people a reason to listen to the radio," she said.

>A 'family station'

As the rest of the Western New York radio landscape has changed over the decades, one landmark has remained: "Ramblin' Lou" Schriver of WXRL 1300 AM.

Starting in 1970, Schriver has built his classic country Lancaster station into the opposite of the corporate conglomerate stations. His station plays country music, polkas and church services, with some high school sports from time to time. None of it is groundbreaking.

What is extraordinary is the bond Schriver has forged with his listeners. His Arbitron ratings put him at 14th among U.S. stations in the market -- capturing about 1.2 percent of listeners -- but it's his audience that has become his greatest asset.

Schriver, his wife Joanie and his family have been playing country music around Western New York -- and as far away as the Grand Ole Opry -- for more than 45 years. They've played pretty much every day of the Erie County Fair for 43 years, as well as countless supermarket openings and town parks, Schriver said.

The Schrivers have also been running tours for about 50 years, he said, from bus excursions to country music venues to cruises in Alaska. Schriver and his family mingle and have fun with their guests, forging friendships wherever they go, he said. "Before that trip is done, we want them to feel like they're part of our family."

Then, when a business sponsors a program on WXRL, and Schriver adds a dash of personality into the advertisement, with a "Tell 'em Ramblin Lou sent you," his listeners respond.

"We may not have the biggest audience in Buffalo, but the people who do listen to this station are extremely loyal," Schriver said. "I think that my fellow broadcasters would admit I have the most loyal audience going."

He's right.

"Whenever he has anything, it always sells out. He has the most loyal listeners probably in Western New York," Neaverth said of Schriver. "If he goes on the air and says, 'We're going to do a trip to Hawaii, why don't you call right now and book a trip?', people do it."

Schriver said his radio station isn't going to dominate the Buffalo dial, but it's provided work for his whole family, Schriver said. "We love our listeners, they're loyal. We love our sponsors, they're loyal. It's a family station."

>Taking a chance

Next month, Richard Greene is going to start to find out if there's any more listener love to be had in Erie County.

Greene, whose Culver Communications owns Lockport's WLVL, has laid down a $1.3 million bet that the current radio climate has left an opening for community radio in Erie County. Counting Lancaster's WXRL, and West Seneca's WJJL, which plays oldies, WECK 1230 AM will be only the third locally owned station in Erie County.

There will be Tradio in Buffalo, along with some local talk shows, occasional high school sports broadcasts and syndicated talkers like Paul Harvey. As in Lockport, he's thinking about local bands coming down to the station to play in the studio.

He's not going to obsess about Arbitron numbers, he said, and rely on his advertisers to tell him if it's worth the investment.

"I'm not going to subscribe to the ratings," he said, noting that it might cost $100,000 for a small station. "I'd rather hire staff people than pay for ratings."

Yes, his move is a gamble in the current radio climate, he acknowledges. But he believes that among the corporate giants, Erie County is ready for another kind of voice on the air.

"We're going to take it to another level that's sorely needed," Greene said. "We're going to bring radio back to Main Street."

-mail: agalarneau@buffnews.com