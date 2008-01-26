Around town / Meetings and hearings this week

>Barker

The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the district administrative offices, Quaker and Haight roads.

***

>Lewiston

The Town Board will meet for a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road, followed by a business meeting at 7. Both meetings are open to the public.

***

>Niagara Falls

The City Council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 745 Main St. A regular meeting will follow at 7.

Also this week:

The Public Library board of trustees will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the second-floor conference room of the library, 1425 Main St.

***

>Town of Niagara

The annual meeting of the town Industrial Development Agency will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road.

***

>Pendleton

The Starpoint School Board will meet at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the board conference room in Starpoint Middle School on the district's Mapleton Road campus.