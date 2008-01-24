NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Glover, union leaders convicted of trespassing

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Actor Danny Glover, known for movies such as "Lethal Weapon" and "Dream Girls," was convicted Thursday of trespassing, along with two Canadian labor union officials, in Ontario Provincial Offences Court.

Glover, UNITE HERE Local 2347 Canada co-director Alex Dagg and Ontario Federation of Labor President Wayne Samuelson were charged in what union leaders said is a rare prosecution. UNITE HERE represents workers in the hotel, food service, garment and manufacturing in Canada and across North America.

Police did not press charges following the Sept. 16, 2006, incident, when the three entered the Sheraton on the Falls hotel lobby and disrupted business. Charges were later lodged by the Canadian Niagara Hotels, which owns the Sheraton, Brock Plaza Hotels and Skyline Inn.

Glover flew in from Los Angeles to testify Oct. 31 and said in court that they did not enter the hotel to cause a scene but to ask for an audience with the hotel owner. Glover said at a recent rally that he was supporting the fight for area hotel workers to improve working conditions and be paid a living wage.

Sentencing will be Feb. 8. The three are expected to be fined from $200 to $2,000.

***

Three families displaced by Falls house fire

NIAGARA FALLS -- All units of the Niagara Falls Fire Department were called out to fight a fire in a multiple-family home in the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Three families who live in apartments were displaced by fire and smoke damage.

Battalion Chief Greg Colangelo said the fire appeared to have begun in the attic above the second floor. The cause was still under investigation. Crews were on the scene for more than two hours. Damage to the building was estimated at $15,000, Colangelo said.

Police charged Joseph R. Fylipek, 27, of South Avenue, with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and obstructing firefighters.

***

Tour bus hits pole, tree after driver passes out

NIAGARA FALLS -- A driver for a local tour bus company passed out and crashed a bus filled with people on Goat Island at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

State Parks Police Sgt. James Riddle said the Bedore Tours driver, whose name was unavailable, lost consciousness before the bus crashed into a utility pole and then a tree. Riddle said none of the 25 people on board was injured.

Police called the cause of the man's loss of consciousness a "pre-existing medical condition." Officials from Bedore Tours did not return calls to comment.

***

Three men riding ATV charged with trespassing

WHEATFIELD -- Three men on an ATV were charged with trespassing on railroad tracks near Walmore Road after being chased by police just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Daniel R. Bryan, 25, of Steig Road, North Tonawanda; Randolph M. Cannuli, 20, of Grand Avenue, Niagara Falls; and Jason E. Evard, of Walmore Road, Niagara Falls, also were charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Police said Evard was driving the ATV.

The three were questioned because of a rash of larcenies in the area, said Deputy Gerald Granto, adding that officers followed tire tracks in the fresh snow.

Deputies said the three told them they did not stop because "they thought they were being chased by some crazy farmer."

Participating in the chase were Niagara County sheriff's patrols, Town of Niagara police, State Police and Border Patrol.

***

Recusal bid rejected in AES assessment case

LOCKPORT -- State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. on Thursday refused a request from the Town of Somerset that he disqualify himself from future proceedings on assessment challenges brought against the town by AES Corp. over its power plant there.

Those four assessment cases were dismissed as part of Kloch's September ruling that upheld the legality of a 12-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, arrangement AES received from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. However, the town and the Barker Central School District are appealing that ruling, and if they win on appeal, the assessment cases will be revived.

Robert S. Roberson, one of the town's attorneys, said Kloch found the recusal motion "premature." Roberson said, "If we win the appeal, then I'll have to file the motion again."

***

Falls man sentenced for gas station robbery

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls man who robbed a gas station while armed with a shotgun was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday by Acting Niagara County Judge William J. Watson.

Lester L. Scarbrough Jr., 23, of Elmwood Avenue, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery. He held up the Sunoco Express gas station on Main Street in Niagara Falls Sept. 6, making off with $540.