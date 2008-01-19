Nancy and Frederick Goris

Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Goris of Angola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their marriage vows in Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Angola, followed by a gathering of family and friends in Romanello's South Restaurant, Hamburg. Mr. Goris and Nancy Goff were married Nov. 9, 1957, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elmira. He is a retired customs house broker for Fisher- Price, East Aurora; she is a retired real estate broker for ERA Webb. The couple has five children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.