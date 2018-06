Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Allen Jr. of Buffalo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends in Classics V Banquet Center, Amherst. Mr. Allen and Pauline Jackson were married Nov. 15, 1957, in Pilgrim Baptist Church, Buffalo. He is a retired crane operator for Bethlehem Steel Corp.; she is a retired wire bonder for Motorola Corp., Elma. The couple has five children, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.