Holy Trinity Catholic Church complex steps closer to landmark status

Community members trying to protect the Holy Trinity Catholic Church complex on Falls Street took a significant first step Wednesday night toward designating the campus as a local landmark.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission accepted an inch-thick binder that documents the church's history, its historical significance and its architecture and set a public hearing on the local landmark application to be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 in City Hall, 745 Main St.

Holy Trinity parishioners have been working to compile the history of the parish's five buildings since the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced in October that the church would close and the parish would merge with four others in the Falls.

"This was a huge endeavor done by a large number of people committed to make this happen," commission Chairman Thomas Yots said of the application.

Members of the Preservation Commission also agreed Wednesday to ask city leaders to reconsider an application to designate another Falls Street building as a local landmark.

The commission last year recommended that the City Council designate the former East Side Bank building as a local landmark, but the Council tabled the application with little public explanation and has not acted on the request.

Both the church complex and the former bank building are located in a neighborhood where large tracts of land have been purchased by a private firm, Niagara Falls Redevelopment.

Christine Sanborn, vice president of the East Side Block Club, said residents want to see the church complex remain intact to help preserve the neighborhood's heritage.

"It provided stability in the neighborhood, and any new business in a neighborhood looks for a church," Sanborn said, noting that other historically significant structures in the neighborhood are already gone. "We have been devasted. We have been obliterated for a dream that unfortunately failed."

Holy Trinity parishioners working on the local landmark designation also hope to get the building listed on the state and national registries of historic places.

The Falls Street church, constructed in the early 1900s from stone pulled up to build the city's hydraulic canals, was visited by Cardinal Karol J. Wojtyla in August 1976 during a trip to the United States before he became Pope John Paul II.

Permits for demolition or other work that would affect the exterior of a building designated as a local landmark in Niagara Falls must be approved for appropriateness by the Preservation Commission, Yots said.

Listing on the state or national registries could open up funding sources for preservation work, Yots said.

Yots praised the detail included in the application for Holy Trinity.

"It's probably the most outstanding application we've ever received," Yots told the group.

