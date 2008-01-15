Brown sued over living-wage law

Abraham McKinney has been waiting 6 1/2 years for a pay raise.

Monday, he and three other "seasonal" city workers sued Mayor Byron W. Brown over what they see as the mayor's failure to abide by the city's living-wage law.

The class-action lawsuit covers more than 60 full-time workers, many of them longtime city employees who work year-round but are considered temporary employees.

"I haven't ever had a raise," McKinney said in a statement announcing the suit Tuesday. "I've earned $8.15 [an hour] since I started."

McKinney's pay is well below the $10.77 an hour required by the city's three-year-old living-wage law. Unlike most city employees, he and other seasonal workers do not receive health benefits.

The lawsuit is the latest and maybe final step in a campaign to pressure Brown into abiding by a city law he once championed as a Common Council member. The suit seeks an immediate raise and back pay.

"This is definitely the last straw," said Allison Duwe, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Justice, a community group working with the employees.

Duwe said the city is ignoring its own law and "illegally subjecting these workers to poverty."

Even so, she's hopeful the suit will be settled and said Brown recently acknowledged for the first time that the 60 or so workers are covered by the law. She said he made it clear, however, that he would not fund the raises without approval of the city's control board.

"This is clearly the only option we have," Richard Lipsitz, a lawyer for the workers, said.

Brown's change in position became public when he indicated at a recent control board meeting that he wanted to extend the living wage to seasonal workers.

Lipsitz said the mayor's support leaves the control board as the sole obstacle to new pay raises for lower-paid employees. He pointed to the board's rejection of a similar pay raise for school crossing guards.

Alisa A. Lukasiewicz, the city's top lawyer, would not comment on Brown's current position but indicated any settlement will depend on the city's oversight panel.

"For us to pay these raises," Lukasiewicz said, "we would have to get approval from the control board."

The city's living-wage law, which took effect in 2004, requires all city employees, as well as employees working on city contracts, full time or part time, be paid a living wage. A living wage is calculated as the wage needed for a family of three to subsist above the federal poverty line.

Last year, the Living Wage Commission, a city watchdog panel, accused the Brown administration of engaging in a "consistent pattern of ignoring, evading, subverting and openly violating the law."

e-mail: pfairbanks@buffnews.com