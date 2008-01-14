Dispatch move in Batavia opposed Leaving downtown is cause of concern

A plan to move city police dispatchers to the new Genesee County Sheriff's Administration Building and Communications Center is hailed as improving emergency responses and saving the cash-strapped city $200,000 a year, as well as eliminating costly duplicating services.

But that scenario didn't play well with the public during Monday's first City Council business meeting of the new year.

The issue, as eight speakers pointed out to an overflow crowd, is moving the dispatchers from downtown, the only location the force has known in its history, to a site two miles away at the city's northwestern border.

To add to the opponents' dismay is that Police Headquarters downtown would be open weekdays but not overnight or on weekends.

Since none of the eight full- and part-time dispatchers' jobs would be lost, the debate centered on location and hours of present-day service.

Citing the need for round-the-clock coverage and a record of fast response time were police Lt. Eugene A. Jankowski and dispatchers Steven L. Robinson and Michael T. Sheflin.

Former City Councilman Franklin J. Battaglia was also concerned about losing a police presence downtown except during day-time business hours.

Speakers noted that the dispatch presence cost taxpayers only a few cents per day. Jankowski suggested that 911 calls be switched to the Sheriff's Communications Center, noting they are only a small part of the more than 30,000 annual calls that police handle.

The crowd -- the largest in City Council Chambers in many years -- was split between opponents of moving some police services away from the business district and supporters of Genesee County ARC, whose contract to supply trash and recycling pickup is due for renewal.

Donna Saskowski, director of ARC, which employs disabled workers, said a proposed contract for 2008-09 at $721,000 is more than $100,000 less than the present agreement.

She and three other speakers defended the service, which, she said, is closely monitored and provides jobs for dozens of disabled and their families.

A renewal has been under discussion in recent months, with some Council members asking for bids that could lower the cost.

The Council took no action on the renewal.