'Should I bend my principles . . . to be more effective?'

The News met with Supervisor Satish Mohan for more than two hours to discuss the survey results and gather reflections on his time in office. In remarks edited for space, here is some of what he had to say.

-- Sandra Tan

Q: You've outlined a very aggressive agenda for reform. Two years into your first term, there's not a lot to show for it. What are your thoughts on that?

A: You know, in month one, two board members came to me. They came to me, closed the door and told me that, "If you do this, then we will vote for this." I said, "Council members, thank you, but I am not going to trade off on the future of our people."

Since then, they became against me. I was told by them that this is not a leadership quality. They said we must compromise. So I have not learned compromise. If politics were my career and I'm worried about it, about how there won't be food on my dining room table, then I don't know what I would do.

People can convince me that I am wrong, and I will listen to them. But they say, "You are right, but if you do this for us, then we will vote for a right cause." Some people call that leadership. I call it corruption.

In regard to my effectiveness. Should I trade off? Should I bend my principles and my goals to be more effective? That's a good question.

Q: Survey respondents specifically fault your leadership qualities and your ability to compromise. But you're saying if you change the way you do things, that somehow this is less-than-pure behavior?

A: That's right. Compromise means what -- half corruption, half honesty? If there is good and less good, then I can compromise. But if there is good and bad, then I don't think there is a compromise.

Q: The people who identified themselves as being in government or politics think far worse of you than people who identified themselves as from the community.

A: There's this thing called "collegiality" among your peer group. I still don't go to my political party meetings. They think I'm a stranger. They think I'm a newcomer invading their hierarchy or their kingdom.

If you see the politicians of Western New York, they are the same people, or their children. I don't belong to that class at all, and they know it. The truth is, politicians don't like me because I am not one of them. I've never been one of them.

Q: You say your staff is good but misguided. These are the people you have to work through, and work with, to accomplish anything meaningful. Doesn't it matter to you that they feel you could be doing a better job?

A: It matters to me. The work is being done. It's being done as before or better. The output and productivity of each department has become better, not worse.

I have a very congenial relationship with all the department heads individually. But one or two, I know they have poison in their hearts just because they are no longer running the town.

Q: You originally said you would only serve for one term. Do you still feel that way?

A: I still very strongly feel that way.

Q: So in two years you won't run again?

A: I'll see. If I've been really ineffective, and I see I've been unfair to the people, I might run once more. But as you can see, this is not a job for me. I'm not looking for a job here. I still have a job at the university. I can still retire and enjoy my life.

All the time, my children are saying, "Dad, what are you doing? Quit. Because, Dad, you're so old." And I say, "Guys, you do not know the passion in me. I came from a country with zero money, and in four years I did my Ph.D., and within 10 years we built a house, two cars; I sent you guys to colleges. I couldn't do it in India. So this is a great society. We must keep it as good as we can."