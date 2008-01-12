Events for people with disabilities

Headway of Western New York Life Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, and the Peer Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 976 Delaware Ave. For information, call 629-3636.

***

Erie County Senior Services provides the Going Places Van Transportation program for Erie County senior residents living independently but who are unable to use conventional means of transportation. Registration is required. Reservations are taken from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 858-7433.

***

The Help You Group is a free service for anyone interested in feeling more confident about their personal appearance and their job skills. It is held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Marvin Palanker Conference Room at WNY Independent Living Project, 3108 Main St., near Hertel Avenue. For information, call 836-0822, Ext. 157, or 836-0822, Ext. 167.

***

Independent Living of Niagara County has started an anger management and conflict resolution support group. It will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Refreshments will be served, and transportation is available by calling 836-0822, Ext. 150. For more information, call 284-4131, Ext. 17.

***

Phoenix Frontier, a human services agency, offers day programs for individuals with disabling conditions that impact their ability to work. People served range in age from 16 o 65 with disabilities that include mental retardation, developmental disabilities (cerebral palsy, autism, seizures and neurological impairment), alcoholism, substance abuse, physical disabilities, blindness or visual impairment, traumatic brain injury, mental health and other conditions. Community outings, recreational and social opportunities are part of the day program. For information, call 833-3231, Ext. 226.

***

Niagara Cerebral Palsy provides health clinics and services for individuals with disabilities, which include dental, podiatry and audiology. Services are by appointment only. For location information or to make an appointment, call 297-1478, Ext. 154.

***

Spina Bifida Association of Western New York provides services to individuals with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus and their families in Western New York. Services are designed to assist and teach children with these ailments to increase their independence as well as provide education to their families. For information, call 446-5595.

***

The Western New York Independent Living Project holds a free social hour, including games of backgammon, Scrabble, chess and cards, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday in the back conference room, 3108 Main St. Light refreshments served. For information, call 836-0822, Ext. 170.

***

Aspire of Western New York offers early intervention programs for children diagnosed with disabilities. For information on the infant/toddler development program or the preschool programs, call Aspire Center for Learning, 4635 Union Road, Cheektowaga, at 505-5700. Also call that number for information on Children's Discovery Corner child care and learning center.

Items of timely events may be submitted by fax, 856-5150 or by mail to City Desk, Events for the Disabled, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.