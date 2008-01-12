After sentencing in plea deal, prosecutor plans to seek murder-for-hire indictment

Fred Allen III was sentenced Friday to two to four years in prison on a weapons charge, but his legal troubles are just beginning.

Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said he will ask a grand jury to consider allegations that Allen had tried to hire a hit man to kill a woman whom Allen had been charged with raping.

In an audio recording, Zucco said, Allen tells the "hit man," who turned out to be an undercover agent from a federal law enforcement agency, that he preferred to kill the woman himself after he gets out of prison.

Defense attorney E. Earl Key angrily described the episode as a setup and said he looks forward to defending Allen on the new charge.

Allen, 42, of LaSalle Avenue, Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He originally had been charged with raping a 52-year-old Niagara Falls woman at knifepoint Nov. 29, 2006, but Zucco decided to offer a plea to the weapons charge.

The sentence imposed by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza was part of the plea bargain.

The woman in the rape case wept Friday in the front row of the gallery as Zucco read aloud her letter, saying she had "smoked dope with [Allen]" before the encounter. That might have been a problem for the prosecution at a trial.

"We submit that a rape never happened," Key said.

But Zucco told Sperrazza he has a recording of Allen telling the undercover agent that, when he is released from prison, "He would track her down and kill her with his own hands."

Zucco said Allen could be charged with second-degree criminal solicitation, a felony carrying a maximum seven-year prison sentence.

Key said that, around the time the plea was being negotiated, a fellow Niagara County Jail inmate had taunted Allen about the rape charges and suggested the victim be killed.

Key said Allen played along because, "He didn't want to look like a punk." But a few days later, Allen was surprised when he was told he had a visitor, said the attorney, a former Niagara County prosecutor.

Zucco said the undercover agent had been borrowed from a federal agency he declined to identify. "He was really good," Zucco said.

Key insisted that Allen didn't want to see the "hit man," but guards forced him to go. When the undercover agent suggested killing the woman, Allen, still playing tough, said he would do it himself when he had the chance, but didn't really mean it, Key said.

Sperrazza issued an eight-year order of protection for the woman.

