Brian M. Hansen, youth sports coach Dec. 13, 1946 -- Jan. 9, 2008

Brian M. Hansen of Depew, a longtime area youth sports coach and star college baseball player in the 1960s, died Wednesday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga. He was 61.

Mr. Hansen was born in Detroit and attended local schools. He moved to the Buffalo area in 1964 to attend the University at Buffalo, from which he earned bachelor's and master's degrees.

Mr. Hansen was a two-time All-American catcher at UB and was elected to the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1983. In 1999, he was elected to the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Hansen was an employee of the Williamsville School District for 30 years, retiring in 2002.

He served the last 10 years as a physical education teacher at Williamsville South High School. During the summer, he worked as director of pools for the Cheektowaga Town Recreation Department.

Mr. Hansen was an experienced youth sports coach and official.

He served for 35 years as the boys' varsity baseball coach at Williamsville South, 22 years as a coach in the Cheektowaga Youth Hockey league and 38 years as a women's basketball official at the high school and college levels.

Mr. Hansen was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, and he loved to golf.

In addition to his wife of 39 years, the former Elaine Gardon, survivors include three sons, Kurt, Keith and Erik; his mother, Betty; a sister, Karen Ludwig; and a brother, Kevin.

Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday in Barron-Miller Funeral Home, 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Resurrection Catholic Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.

