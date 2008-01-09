Spitzer outlines plans Governor's annual State of the State sketches proposals, seeks cooperation

A year ago, during his first State of the State address, Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer was all motion -- "pivoting" so much he risked vertigo. In his 2008 speech, delivered Wednesday, the governor was more subdued -- even humble -- but given the critical objectives of this address, perhaps more effective.

Almost certainly, that will be a view from the western end of the state, which stands to benefit from Spitzer's commitment to the University at Buffalo's 2020 expansion project, his proposed creation of a public university endowment fund and his City by City upstate revitalization program.

As important as his specific proposals, though, was the governor's demeanor. A year ago, propelled by a lopsided election victory and an overdose of impudence, Spitzer thought he could simply run over his opponents in Albany. What he ran into was a buzz saw that obliterated his once-formidable public standing.

This year, he needed -- and delivered -- a speech that was credibly contrite and, more important, that signaled his willingness to listen and to negotiate. To the extent that he follows through, he will have shifted the onus to his adversaries in the Republican Senate to drop their posturing, as well.

The speech, which included many significant and far-reaching proposals, was also an open hand to Senate Majority Leader Joseph L. Bruno and his members. New Yorkers have to hope Bruno is wise enough to accept the peace offering.

As to Spitzer's proposals, they remain sketchy. Some will be filled out next week in a governor's first-ever State of Upstate speech, and others in the executive budget to be presented later this month. Say this for them: They whet the appetite for details.

The governor proposes to:

*Push the University at Buffalo's 2020 program that would expand the student population to nearly 41,000 from 29,000. Some 7,000 students, staff and faculty would be based in downtown Buffalo, at a new medicine and health sciences campus.

*Hire 2,000 new full-time faculty over five years for SUNY and CUNY. That would also benefit Buffalo.

*Create an Innovation Fund to drive cutting-edge research at the state's universities, including UB.

*Launch a new endowment fund to help pay for these changes. He suggests one innovative but controversial way to create this endowment: by privatizing the lottery. That's a plan that needs careful consideration.

Together, those initiatives would bolster not only the university, but the city and region. It is an economic development plan that the area desperately needs.

In health care, Spitzer would fully fund an expansion of the Children's Health Insurance Program. President Bush twice vetoed bills that would have accomplished that important goal nationwide so, as has too often been the case, states must step up where Washington fails.

Spitzer would also put an important new focus on prevention of illness through changes in reimbursement rates, better manage childhood chronic diseases and offer incentives to doctors who practice in underserved areas, proposing a kind of Peace Corps for physicians called "Doctors Across New York." That's an idea well worth exploring.

Especially welcome was the governor's restated commitment to holding the line on taxes, given a looming $4.3 billion deficit. And while he said he would offer new property tax relief this year -- property owners got rebates from Albany in each of the past two years -- he also formed a commission to explore the possibility of a property tax cap.

This is Albany, of course, so nothing can be taken for granted. Spitzer's proposals could be undone by Bruno's fears of losing his majority this November. Voters will have to make sure that both parties know they expect results that improve their chances of living productive, healthy and economically secure lives.