As its people scatter, the fate of 2 churches stirs worry Parishioners of two closing Falls churches seek salvation for the historic buildings

The American branch of Vivian Pokrzyk's family tree winds through the stone buildings that make up the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church campus on Falls Street.

Her grandmother arrived from Poland not long after the church cornerstone was blessed in 1906, and attended Mass in the Polish enclave that had sprouted on the city's East Side. Pokrzyk's mother, now 90, is still active in Holy Trinity today. Pokrzyk attended grade school there and returns to the Falls Street church each Sunday.

To lose the stone buildings that house Holy Trinity would mean a loss of history for families like Pokrzyk's. The same, parishioners say, is true across the city at Sacred Heart on 11th Street.

"Architecturally and historically, these buildings have stories to speak," said Christopher McGovern, a Sacred Heart parishioner. "And they should be saved, period."

Pokrzyk and McGovern are part of two groups of parishioners working on applications to the city's Historic Preservation Commission to designate the two Catholic churches as local historic landmarks.

The interest in preservation has swelled since the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced in October that Sacred Heart, Holy Trinity and four other churches would close in the city of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara.

Members of a third parish, St. Mary of the Cataract on Fourth Street, have been working with the preservation commission since 2002 to obtain local landmark status. St. Mary is not slated to merge with any other parish, but is located in a tourist district undergoing change since the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel was built five years ago.

Several people involved in the effort for Sacred Heart and Holy Trinity say they want to avoid losing two more of the city's treasures to demolitions that have changed the landscape of the city in recent decades.

"I saw what happened in the '50s to Niagara Falls, where all of the beautiful buildings on Falls Streets and many on Niagara Street were demolished," Pokrzyk said. "I thought, with the diocese's decision that this church was going to be merged in the cluster with four other churches, I needed to play a part in at least preserving its historic status."

The diocese has said that newly formed merged parishes will determine what to do with the existing church buildings. That uncertainity has left parishioners anxious about the future of the structures, which also include rectory and school buildings.

Holy Trinity was built from Lockport dolostone unearthed to build hydraulic canals that once pumped through the city and sits in the heart of a neighborhood where large tracts of land have been purchased by a private firm, Niagara Falls Redevelopment.

Sacred Heart, built in the late 1800s, has a history of urban outreach. It includes a complete campus with a convent.

Both churches have features -- stained glass windows, organs, altars and molding -- that parishioners worry could be damaged or lost if the buildings are shuttered for a long period.

Parishioners at both sites have submitted partial applications to the city's Historic Preservation Commission. Details about the architectural features, historical dates and control of the buildings need to be documented before the commission can act on the applications, said Thomas Yots, commission chairman.

Documenting each church's history and architectural details will be a lengthy undertaking for both parishes and it is unclear whether the diocese will support the process.

Kevin Keenan, a spokesman for the diocese, said last week that the diocese did not yet have enough information about the city's historic preservation process to determine whether it would support the applications.

Keenan said each parish owns its church building. Oversight of each parish sits with its trustees, as well as the bishop.

"Traditionally, we have not supported a landmark status for church buildings," Keenan said. "In our experience, if there's landmark status, then there are certain requirements that need to be met regarding the preservation of the building, but funds are not made available to religious organizations to make these preservations."

But Yots pointed to a recent announcement that Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Buffalo will receive a $450,000 grant from the state's Environmental Protection Fund to replace the church's slate roof and repair its twin steeples.

Corpus Christi, which is now run by the Pauline Priests and Brothers, is designated a New York State Landmark and is the third Catholic church in Western New York to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Yots said anybody in the community can nominate a building in Niagara Falls as a local historic landmark, but the commission will notify the owner of the building. The final decision regarding the landmark status must come from the City Council.

Representatives from the state's Historic Preservation Office have determined that Holy Trinity complex is "architecturally significant" and could be eligible for the National Register, Pokrzyk said.

Pokrzyk wants the designations to honor the city's immigrants who constructed its churches.

"For me, it's to keep the legacy of Holy Trinity and the Polish culture going," Pokrzyk said. "If I don't do it, then who will?"

Like Pokrzyk, Stephen Dojka traces his roots back to Holy Trinity's beginning. His great-grandfather hosted the first meeting of the Holy Trinity Church Society of Niagara Falls in 1901 in a bar he owned at the corner of 13th and Falls street. By Dojka's count, there have been seven generations of his family that have belonged to the church. His great nephew was recently baptized there.

"I feel a responsibility to the generations who came before me who sacrificed so much for this church," Dojka said. "They came to this country with nothing more than their deep faith in God and a hope for a brighter future for their children."

