Emrick sees wind factor in Ice Bowl

During the Jan. 1 Winter Classic on NBC, the Buffalo Sabres could have the kind of advantage the Buffalo Bills could use Sunday against the New York Giants in Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Sabres could have the wind at their backs for two-thirds of the game with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

At least that's what play-by-play man Doc Emrick suggested in a conference call. He also wondered whether it would be fair to switch ends in the middle of a period to prevent one team from having a weather advantage for two of the three periods in the game.

"I checked the rule book," Emrick said. "I don't see any provision for it but I can see where Pittsburgh might want to. The home team gets to choose its bench and gets to choose which end that it wants to defend." Of course, the wind direction can change quickly in Western New York, making such a mid-period switch counterproductive.

*The NFL certainly made the right call by choosing to flex the Minnesota-Washington game to NBC's Sunday Night Football instead of the Bills-Giants game. With the Vikings (8-6) and Redskins (7-7) winning last week, the matchup on NBC has NFC playoff implications. Meanwhile, the Bills' loss to Cleveland eliminated them from the playoffs. The Giants remain in decent playoff shape despite Sunday's loss to Washington but a loss to the Bills could put them in jeopardy since they play New England in the finale on the NFL Network.

The flex move to Minnesota also gives the NHL more time to prepare the rink at The Ralph in time for the Ice Bowl.

"It can start right after the final whistle in Buffalo and get going [on the rink]," said Sam Flood, the producer of NBC's coverage of the Ice Bowl. "If it had been a night game, it would have been more of a challenge."

Asked for the ideal weather for TV, Flood said: "I will take anything that can get the game played. But if there is that light, little flurries blowing through every once in a while just to give it a dusting, the visuals would be pretty spectacular."

*NBC's new hockey studio analyst, Mike Milbury, came out with his guns blazing when asked why the New York Rangers aren't doing as well as expected after signing free agents Chris Drury and Scott Gomez.

"The Rangers' problem is Jaromir Jagr," Milbury said. "Jaromir Jagr carries so much responsibility, yet his psyche is so fragile. At times this year, he is missing his old buddy [Michael] Nylander or can't find chemistry with somebody else. But he's one of those guys who demands constant attention from the coaches and sometimes you wonder whether it is worth it.

"While he's one of the great all-time players in the game, he's also incredibly frustrating. They'll go as good as he goes. . . . Whether [Jagr's] getting a little older or a little more frail psychologically, that's where the problem seems to [be]."

*CBS analyst Steve Tasker couldn't have been more wrong to suggest the Bills-Browns game could be a 52-50 affair because the blizzard conditions could make it tougher on defenders than the offense. But he had his good moments, too, in the Bills' 8-0 loss. In the second half, Tasker noted the Browns were geared to stop the Bills running game because "they just do not believe the Bills will pass and even if they do they are not afraid of it."

However, Tasker didn't see the obvious late in the game when Cleveland lined up on fourth down and 1 yard to go in its own territory in a transparent attempt to pull the Bills offsides. If Browns coach Romeo Crennel took that risk and it failed, he never would have heard the end of it. The Browns eventually punted.

Tasker also was extremely cautious in his remarks after the Bills ran a screen pass to Fred Jackson on the final play of the game. On the postgame show, CBS' Boomer Esiason said what many Bills fans were thinking: "What a bad call by Buffalo. You can't throw a screen on fourth-and-5 on the 10-yard line. You have no timeouts left. You have to throw it into the end zone."

*Granted, it is tough to know every area high school basketball player. But you might think Channel 7 would know who 6-foot-8 Nichols School star Will Regan is. It confused him with another Nichols player when it ran highlights Tuesday. I'm guessing it is because Regan changed his number this season.

