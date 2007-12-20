Optimistic notes Jazz may be a dying art form, but it still lives in Western New York

Times was, Buffalo was a major jazz city.

During the form's golden era, the greats played -- and often.

For jazz greats ranging from Miles Davis to Chet Baker to Horace Silver to Sonny Rollins, Buffalo was a regular tour stop, not a wasteland to be exploited as a "pickup date" between stops in Toronto and Cleveland. (Yes, many of you first-tier pop music touring acts, this is a poke at you!)

That's not the case so much these days, but then, that's not really the case in most American cities. Jazz is in a tough spot and has been for at least a decade, probably longer.

You know there's a problem when a jazz scholar the likes of Gary Giddins stops writing about new musicians in the form, as he did admirably for many years in the Village Voice, and dedicates himself to extolling the idiom's past glories.

Giddins writes in "Weather Bird: Jazz at the Dawn of its Second Century" (Oxford Press, 2004): "Through most of jazz history, elder statesmen were valued for continuing to play well, while the main focus was on younger players whose energy opened new channels. But who today plays with more energy, originality and purpose than Cecil Taylor, Max Roach, Ornette Coleman, John Lewis, Roy Haynes, Lee Konitz, Sam Rivers and Sonny Rollins?"

Several of the giants on Giddins' list have passed on since he penned these words, which only underscores the impact of his argument. Which is not to suggest that there aren't great new players in jazz -- pianist Brad Mehldau is certainly one, and so are trumpeter Nicholas Payton and drummer Antonio Sanchez, to name a few. I'm dancing around the idea here that, to paraphrase Frank Zappa, jazz may not be dead, but it sure is beginning to smell funny.

When the weight of the past begins to eclipse the present in an art form, the edifice becomes top-heavy and starts to sway in the wind. Clearly, this has been going on in popular music for at least a decade -- that's being generous -- and in classical music for even longer. But jazz may, uniquely, be hoist on its own petard. The music requires such devotion, commitment and sheer technique that, often, learning how to speak the jazz language is deemed enough. Who has the fortitude to proceed into uncharted territory?

It's a jungle out there, after all. The session "cats" are the ones making the money playing other people's tunes; the present-day jazz composer may refuse to die, but the broader world of commercial success proceeds as if he's long gone.

>Putting art over money

Buffalo follows this trend, at least on the surface. Great jazz musicians have emerged from this city, and many continue to live and work here. But just as the popular music scene in town is composed mostly of devoted, talented musicians eager to justify their own art even if money is scarce and good gigs even more so, the contemporary jazzer has to place love over gold, art over money, pretty much on a daily basis.

Perhaps surprisingly, the list of jazz players in town who remain willing to do this is sizable.

For example, Bobby McGee's, a comfy restaurant-bar in the University Plaza on Main Street, has hosted an evening of Buffalo-bred jazz every Tuesday for several years. Maintained and emceed by drummer and jazz devotee Dan Hull, the McGee's series features a rotating cast of players who provide the various programs and act as spotlight artists for the evening.

It's not exactly Chippewa Street on a Friday night, and it is certainly frustrating to those concerned with the future of jazz to note the paucity of college students in a club located directly across the street from the University at Buffalo's South Campus, but the Tuesday series draws a consistent crowd of both jazz fans and jazz musicians. The program varies, depending on the guest artist's tastes, from Great American Songbook tunes, standards of various eras and more modern fare. Hull and the band might play a Keith Jarrett tune and follow it with "Stella by Starlight," for example.

Among the top-notch area musicians who've played the Tuesday-night jazz series in recent months are: pianists Bobby Jones and Steve Parisi; saxophonists Darcy Hepner, Matt Blanchard, Joe Campagna and John Licata; guitarists Donovan Mixon, Dave Scott and Warren Stirtzinger; trumpeters Mike Kaupa and Nick Marchione; percussionist Wendell Rivera; and bassists Jim Kurzdorfer, Sabu Adeyola and Phil Flanigan. That's but a slight cross-section of the Buffalo jazz musician family.

Original compositions do show up in the Tuesday-night McGee's repertoire, but one doubts they pay the bills. The evening is about celebrating jazz in a manner that is far from demanding for the audience member. It's a fun, laid-back night of relatively soothing sounds.

>Part of a cycle?

Clearly, art forms follow a sort of Marxist teaching-based pattern: First there is a thesis, then an answering antithesis and, finally, a new synthesis. Popular music in the past century adhered to this same dialectic and likely will continue to do so. In jazz, we might see early swing as the thesis, bebop as the antithesis, and modal jazz as one of several new syntheses.

It's easy to view all of this with a jaundiced eye. Perhaps contemporary jazz is doomed to dwell in past glories, to repeat the previous progressions ad infinitum, while bold, new ideas die on the vine.

It's just as possible to view all of this as a repeating cycle, however, and to believe that as long as jazz musicians are dedicating themselves to the rigors of the form, new ideas will emerge, and the cycle will start all over again.

The diversity of jazz available for your perusal and enjoyment on a weekly basis in Buffalo -- a dying city, they tell us -- speaks to our inner optimist. Jazz is not dead around here. As a matter of fact, it doesn't even smell funny.

