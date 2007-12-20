Back on view

A floor below the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's show "The Panza Collection: An Experience of Color and Light," the gallery has mined its own collection for works that contain a luminescence all their own.

In the most recent incarnation of the gallery's successful "Remix the Collection" series, it will present works including Matisse's "The Women," Gauguin's "Yellow Christ" and several lesser-known works, all of which confront ideas of color and light, rather than explicitly form and design, across the past two centuries of art history.

The show is divided into several thematic sections. The first, "Remix Natural Color," contains paintings from Lars Sellstedt, Maurice Prendergast and Richard Diebenkorn, all of which contain a kind of experimentation with natural hues and light. The second, "Remix Industrial Color," has work from David Batchelor, Donald Judd and Sarah Morris. Other themes include works organized by expansive themes such as modernity, transcendence, perception and even simply the color blue.

"Remix: Color and Light" is on view through May 4 in the Albright-Knox (1285 Elmwood Ave.). Tickets are $8 to $10, and more information can be found at www.albrightknox.org or by calling 882-8700.

-- Colin Dabkowski