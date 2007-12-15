Williams, board fret over relationship

James A. Williams came to town in 2005 with a bold agenda for Buffalo's public schools and overwhelming support from the Board of Education that hired him as school superintendent.

But Williams no longer can count on majority support from a feisty new board, and is fighting from meeting to meeting to keep intact major elements of his reforms.

Williams, who is under contract through June of 2011, acknowledges that continued strife could jeopardize efforts to stabilize district finances and improve dismal student performance.

"I'm very concerned," Williams said last week. "I'm concerned about these children regressing, falling back to where they were. I'm not concerned about James Williams. I will survive."

Williams vowed to take new measures to improve his relationship with board members and expressed confidence in his ability to work productively with them.

At the same time, he said his troubles with the board reflect the rough-and-tumble nature of city school governance across the nation.

"Do you know the average tenure of an urban superintendent?" he said. "Two point years. January will be two point five years for me."

Earlier this month, the school board was poised to turn down Williams' plan to appeal a key court decision on step increases for teachers, even after he stressed repeatedly that the decision -- if it stands -- would set off a round of widespread layoffs and program cuts.

Williams avoided a severe rebuff from the board only when Ralph Hernandez, the West District representative, changed his mind and agreed to support the superintendent just moments before the vote.

A week later, the board upheld Williams' appeal of a court decision ordering him to hold teacher grievance hearings at 3:45 rather than at 5 p.m., but the support was lukewarm at best. Three board members supported Williams, two opposed the appeal and two others abstained.

Even though he has not yet lost a key vote, Williams finds himself struggling with a board split by widely divergent views, parliamentary tangles and mistrust that has several times erupted in open hostility.

"This is not a good environment," Williams said. "It's tough to operate a business when you don't know what the outcome of an issue is going to be. We come to board meetings and we have surprises. We shouldn't have surprises."

But Pamela Perry-Cahill, one of four new board members elected last year, said it is healthy that the board is more questioning and critical.

"There are new voices," she said. "There's new energy. There are new ideas. I went to school and they taught me how to think for myself. I don't just take the superintendent's position and make it my position. I do my job."

The tenor of the board changed dramatically last year with the election of the new members -- Perry-Cahill, Mary Ruth Kapsiak, Catherine Nugent Panepinto and Lou Petrucci. Although they sometimes take different positions on particular issues, they are generally viewed as a "new board" voting bloc that often differs with Williams.

Three of those four won election with backing from the Buffalo teachers union -- Panepinto being the exception.

Mistrust developed a month before the new board took office, when the previous board gave Williams a two-year contract extension. The new board members -- who had been elected but were not yet in office -- said they were shut out of that process.

And at the new board's first meeting, the four new members formed a voting bloc with Hernandez and shut the returning members out of key leadership positions.

Now, the differences revolve largely around Williams and his policies.

"Dr. Williams has an all-or-nothing attitude that isn't reality," Panepinto said. "He has to respect dissenting opinion and learn to compromise. Just because you have a different opinion doesn't mean you don't love children. Just because an idea isn't his doesn't mean it's not good."

Petrucci said William's style and approach sometimes fuel tensions on the board.

For example, during the debate on when grievance hearings should be held, Williams said he would "go to jail" before letting the Buffalo Teachers Federation dictate his work schedule.

"I was more than shocked to hear him say that," Petrucci said. "It was the type of grandstanding that doesn't do any good for the district."

Williams has four members on the nine-member board -- Christopher Jacobs, Florence Johnson, Catherine Collins and Vivian Evans -- who generally support him on high-profile issues. Hernandez has an unpredictable voting pattern and often becomes the deciding swing vote. Of those, Jacobs is the only one who was not elected with teachers union backing.

The four Williams loyalists -- all on the board that appointed him -- say the superintendent has given the district strong direction centered around student achievement and put together a solid administrative team.

But they say the new members are complicating issues by bypassing the board's committee process, opposing legal action the district has already launched and failing to seek a consensus for their initiatives.

"We're draining a lot of energy away from the issues we should be dealing with," said Jacobs.

Both Collins and Johnson said the new members have to get a better grasp on how the board operates.

"We need a knowledge base on parliamentary procedure," said Johnson. "We need a knowledge base on board-superintendent relations. You can't take over a meeting and decide unilaterally that 'this is what I want to do, so I'm going to do it.' "

Williams said he and his staff will seek new ways to bring the board together.

"In many cases it's a lack of understanding, a lack of knowledge," he said. "We're not talking. We have to talk. We have to explain. We have to understand. It's my job to try to mend those fences."

Williams' ability to do that is crucial to his broader success, Petrucci said.

"The superintendent, in order to be effective, is going to have to build some broad-based consensus," he said. "He can't take the majority of the board for granted."

