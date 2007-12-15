Longest-serving DA hears higher calling Matthew J. Murphy III will soon hear cases in a room downstairs

LOCKPORT -- Niagara County District Attorney Matthew J. Murphy III didn't set out to have a career in the criminal justice system.

"I thought I would be some business attorney. I started out in private practice and I really didn't like it," said Murphy, the longest-serving top prosecutor in the county's history.

He finishes 16 years in the district attorney's office at the end of this month and will make the transition to county judge, a position to which the 55-year-old Lockport Democrat was elected without opposition last month.

"It's a sad day for prosecutors, a great day for the judiciary," said Murphy's friend Frank J. Clark III, the Erie County district attorney.

Murphy's successor as district attorney, Michael J. Violante, facedoff against Murphy and his staff in a number of high-profile cases as a defense attorney, and praised Murphy's professionalism.

"He always seemed to be fair and very prepared on those serious cases, he and his staff," Violante said.

There's more to Murphy than legal skill, Clark said.

"Matt was truly a man of conscience. His conscience played a role in everything he did," said Clark. "Matt and I worked together in the U.S. Attorney's Office for a long time back in the '80s. Matt would always try to do the morally right thing. Sometimes it was the popular choice and sometimes it wasn't."

That could be hereditary. Murphy's father, Matthew J. Murphy Jr., was a popular state assemblyman for 18 years. He died in 2001, but the judge-elect says his father is still a powerful influence on his life.

"One of my father's sayings was, 'There are no secrets. Everything you do and everything that happens ultimately will come out.' That's why I try to live my life as openly as possible and try not to do things that I would be embarrassed about reading in the newspaper," Murphy said.

>Close-knit office

Murphy has a way of inspiring loyalty among his staff and has created an atmosphere of togetherness among the prosecutors.

"I've never wanted to let him down," said Holly E. Sloma, his second assistant.

She said the prosecutors think of themselves as a family, and that has led to a running inside joke that has taken on a life of its own.

"We call him Dad," Sloma said. "I feel very sentimental that's he's leaving. I know he's only going to be downstairs, but it's the end of an era. When Matt comes into the office, he yells, 'I'm home!' and we always say, 'Dad's here.' "

After accepting a suggestion to apply to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Murphy was hired and served there for six years. This makes him a former federal prosecutor, a fact that he apparently drops into conversation from time to time.

Sloma said, "He'll say, 'You know, I'm a former federal prosecutor.' And we're like, 'Yeah, I've heard that.' "

One year for Christmas,Sloma bought Murphy a desk nameplate that read, "Matthew J. Murphy III, Former Federal Prosecutor."

After leaving the federal prosecutor's office in Buffalo, Murphy had the idea that he would run for district attorney. But first he thought he needed some experience in the state court system, where the rules are different in some important respects from the federal system. So he set up shop as a defense attorney from 1987 to 1991.

"I actually wasn't a bad defense attorney," Murphy said. "I did some civil trials. That was before you advertised on TV. I enjoyed that. I worked with Wally Moxham and Allen Miskell. In terms of fun, those four years were probably the most fun I ever had. It was the era when Beatles albums were coming out on CD, so we would jump in the car and go to Cavages record store at 2 o'clock."

Murphy is the only Democrat in the last 100 years to be elected district attorney in Niagara County. When he found that out, he said he was "flabbergasted."

He said being district attorney is a hard job, and the political and administrative side is one reason.

"I can tell you the thing that I'll miss the least is dealing with the Niagara County Legislature," Murphy said. "Although I love all of them individually, sometimes collectively it was difficult to get them to see the same vision I had for how the office should be run."

>In the trenches

Not every district attorney in larger counties is able to appear in court in person because of the administrative demands of his job, but Murphy always made it a point to take on some cases himself, and often they were high-profile affairs.

Murphy remembers with particular relish the case of Clifford J. McGary, an elderly Wheatfield man who was charged with attempted murder for stabbing his wife in the summer of 2000. At his trial the following year, the defense pleaded insanity and brought in a neuropsychologist as an expert witness.

"He was trying to bring junk science into the courtroom. He was trying to use the MMPI, what's commonly known as the IQ test, to justify that [McGary] had some kind of criminal mind. I thought I did a pretty effective job of demolishing that claim," Murphy said, looking back on two days of cross-examination. McGary, now 77, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Murphy worked with Caroline A. Wojtaszek on the harrowing case of Jennifer M. Bolender, a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl who was stomped and stabbed to death on a pedestrian bridge over the LaSalle Expressway Dec. 14, 2002. Two of the defendants pleaded guilty and the third, Daniel W. Pardee, was convicted at trial. He's serving 25 years to life.

This year, Murphy joined Lisa M. Baehre to handle the trial of Javon M. Ridgeway, a Niagara Falls man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and wounded the woman's cousin, leaving her a paraplegic. Her dramatic testimony, given from her wheelchair, did Ridgeway in. Ridgeway, now 27, won't be eligible for parole until he's 85.

Murphy's usual practice was to select a young attorney from his staff to work with him on these high-profile cases to give them some seasoning. Usually, Murphy would do the opening,statement and question some of the witnesses, leaving the summation to the other attorney.

"I did my first homicide case with him after about a year in the office," Sloma said. "Matt just said, 'Get on it.' He's given all of us a chance."

After a verdict, Murphy often would tell reporters to talk to his young colleague instead of him.

In 1996, William C. Shrubsall, the Niagara Falls man notorious for killing his mother with a baseball bat the morning of his high school graduation in 1988 -- a crime for which he was granted youthful offender status by the Appellate Division -- was on trial in a sexual abuse case.

"It wasn't the most difficult trial, but right before we gave summations, he left a suicide note and then unfortunately escaped to Canada and did more damage there," Murphy said. Shrubsall, convicted of the sex charge in absentia, is serving a 15-year sentence in Nova Scotia for assaulting three women in Halifax in 1998.

Once he gets out of prison there, he will begin serving a 7-to-14-year sentence in New York on the sex charge. Murphy said Shrubsall could be prosecuted for bail jumping, too.

"I don't know what his defense will be," Murphy chuckled.

Varied caseload

In 1994, Murphy handled the case of Patrick Guiteau, a Niagara Falls man who beat his wife into a coma in 1991.

Guiteau had to be convicted twice, after his first conviction was thrown out on appeal because of faulty jury instructions. The famous forensic specialist Michael Baden was brought in to testify for the prosecution.

"It was my first introduction to domestic violence trials," Murphy said. "I was one of the originators of the domestic violence program. It started in 1994. We also had a large emphasis on family violence. We created the special victims unit, which works on sex abuse and physical abuse."

His office also works closely with the Child Advocacy Center, founded in Niagara Falls in 1995 to work on child sexual abuse investigations.

Another Murphy initiative was community prosecution. "That was part of paying attention to small crimes in the City of Niagara Falls. Gradually, the funding ran out on community prosecution, but that's how we first made connections with the block clubs," he said.

Murphy said when he ran for district attorney in 1993, one of his campaign promises was to be tougher on drunken drivers, and he said the plea policy was revised to do that.

He also brought in prosecutor Theodore A. Brenner, who specializes in drunken driving cases.

"He is greatly loved by the police," Murphy said. "The second thing police do when there's a fatal crash is, they call Ted in. Ted goes out to the scene and is giving advice on the scene on how evidence of intoxication is collected and preserved."

Murphy commented, "Although it's fun to try your own cases, which was one of the things I wanted to do as district attorney, what you're most responsible for and you're proudest of is the staff you hire. We've been blessed with a very good staff throughout the years."

He singled out Timothy R. Lundquist, his longtime first assistant, who retired last month. He handled many of the most serious crimes, and Murphy credited him with establishing a strong rapport with local police agencies.

"I love trials, but I'll really miss the investigation part of working with the police, the Sherlock Holmes aspect," Murphy said. "You're not there to second-guess the police, you're there to add the tools the law gives to prosecutors, such as search warrant power, sometimes wiretap power and subpoena power to gather information, and then also to sit down with your colleagues in the police department and think of the best ways to gather sufficient evidence to charge people."

Sometimes, there isn't sufficient evidence to charge anyone.

For example, the case of Mandy Steingasser, a 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl beaten to death in September 1993, has never been solved. Murphy said there was a meeting with investigators a few weeks ago to see if any of the newest advances in forensic science could produce something that could be used to charge a man who is suspected of killing her.

He said, "There are a few unsolved cases. We never really solved who shot Steve Biles," a Lockport police officer who was wounded in a mysterious July 22, 1993, incident.

>Change of pace

Murphy admits that he'll have to use a different mindset as a judge.

"It's not my job to solve crimes [anymore]," he said. "Obviously, we are all products of our experience. I've been largely a prosecutor for 25 years in law enforcement, but I think one thing you learn as a prosecutor is that you have an overriding obligation to be fair. I hope to bring that same ability to the bench."

Murphy won't be able to work on any criminal case that came before his staff while he was district attorney, which means he won't be able to hear too many cases in Niagara County for the first few months of the year.

Murphy said he's going to be filling in on civil trials around the region, under the mentorship of State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

"I'm just happy that I have inside work and no heavy lifting," Murphy laughed.

And he thinks he's made his parents proud of him, especially his father.

"He always wanted to be a lawyer," Murphy said, "so I think he was happy when I became a lawyer. In all honesty, he wasn't crazy about me being the district attorney. Both he and my mother always kept saying, 'You ought to be a judge,' so I think they're looking down and saying, 'Hey, you finally made it.'"

And as for the attorneys he hired and trained, they will look up to the new judge, and not just because he's sitting in the highest spot in the courtroom.

Sloma said at the last office Christmas party, "I said, 'Thanks for being a good boss.'"

