Honor Roll / Recognizing the accomplishments of Western New Yorkers

Education majors praised for exceptional professionalism in and outside of the classroom were honored during a Dec. 7 luncheon by Fredonia State College's Office of Student Services for the College of Education.

Honorees include Mary Fardink, childhood education major; Bethany Burlingame, graduate student in curriculum and instruction; Jennafer Skiba, childhood inclusive education major; Jessica Brocki, speech and language disabilities major; Rachel Frey, childhood education major; and Patrick Newell, adolescence education major.

Donald Stilwell is the newly elected grand knight of St. John Eudes Knights of Columbus.

Also elected were Bruce Lull, deputy grand knight; Bill Toth, warden and Mike Logue, treasurer.

***

Two media professionals and Buffalo State College Communication Department graduates -- James Hill, class of '88 and Frank Stasio, class of '76 -- were inducted into the college's Communication Hall of Fame last month.

The celebration also included the induction of new students into the Lambda Pi Eta national communication honor society.

Hill, an ABC News producer, was the lead field producer for the Oklahoma City bombing and Hurricane Katrina coverage. He earned an Emmy in the Business and Financial Reporting category for "The Broken Pension Promise," and a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for an investigative series on Chicago gang members' involvement in politics.

Stasio is a freelance reporter for National Public Radio and substitute host for NPR programs, including "Talk of the Nation." Before shifting into a freelance role, he served as an NPR newscaster from 1986 to 1990, writing and delivering six newscasts a day during NPR's award-winning "All Things Considered."

The 2007 Communication Hall of Fame and Honor Society induction ceremony was held in the Bulger Communication Center, on the campus on Elmwood Avenue.

***

The Daemen College/Rosary Hill Alumni Association has named five individuals as Distinguished Alumni for 2007.

They are Ann Leary, class of '92; Susan A. Connelly, class of '74; Sister Dorothy Mueller O.S.F., class of '66; Kathleen McCarthy, class of '60, and the late Barbara Swanekamp, also class of '60.

The awards were presented last month during the annual Distinguished Alumni Dinner, held in the Wick Center on the Daemen campus.

***

George C. Lee, distinguished professor in the University at Buffalo Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering, was honored by the White House for his efforts, with a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM). The annual award, administered by the National Science Foundation, honors those like Lee who have demonstrated a commitment to mentoring students and boosting participation of minorities, women and disabled students in science, mathematics and engineering. He also won a $10,000 grant for continued mentoring work. Lee holds a doctoral degree in civil engineering.

***

Carl L. Bucki, chief bankruptcy judge for the Western District of New York, has been selected associate editor of the American Bankruptcy Law Journal, the scholarly publication of the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges.

***

Dana Hogan, Buffalo's City Honors School student, won the gold medal award from the Jesse Ketchum Memorial Fund for achieving top grades last year as an eighth-grader. Dana, who takes part in UB's gifted math program and trains with the Checkers Running Club, received a $1,500 stipend.

e-mail: lcontinelli@buffnews.com