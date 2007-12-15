Are the season's hottest dolls selling sexual stereotypes?

The teenage girls have vacant stares and pouty expressions, micro-miniskirts barely covering ultra-thin bodies.

Wrapped in fur coats over shimmering halter tops, with fishnet stockings and lots of bling, the heavily made-up girls look ready to pose in a rap video or cruise the streets for customers.

Instead, they congregate on toy store shelves, never more noticeable than during the holiday shopping season.

Welcome to the world of boy-crazy and shopping-mad Bratz dolls, the multicultural, ethnically indeterminate plastic figures that in six years have become a fashion doll phenomenon second in sales only to Barbie.

But a report by the American Psychological Association earlier this year on the sexualization of girls found "the proliferation of sexualized images of girls and young women in advertising, merchandising and the media is harming girls' self-image and healthy development."

Bratz dolls were singled out for "sexualized clothing."

Many parents are disturbed at how sexualized dolls like Bratz, as well as similar images in the media, are aimed directly at little girls. It speeds up childhood, they warn, and re-enforces stereotypes of girls as sexual objects, "bad girls" and boy-obsessed shoppers.

At the same time, adults feel almost powerless to fend off marketers who have learned to go around them by pitching products directly to kids.

"I don't think [Bratz] are appropriate for little girls. They're too sexual," Lisa Villano said while shopping at Target for her niece. Scanning the dolls as if navigating a minefield, she balked at Barbies before settling on Littlest Pet Shop.

"We still need to try and keep our children innocent," Villano said. "Exposing them to that desensitives them to sexuality; they can't differentiate the mixed messages."

Some parents, like Barbara Holmes, who had a Baby Bratz in her shopping cart at Toys "R" Us, find nothing offensive with the doll line.

"I have no problems with Bratz, not when compared to what's on the TV these days. It's what you teach your child," Holmes said.

But Karen Hubbard, a Town of Tonawanda mother of two young girls, finds doll shopping increasingly problematic.

"Bratz just seem too adult for kids. They're too skimpy. All the dolls that come out, it seems, are trampy," Hubbard said.

Barbie, which has ruled the fashion-doll industry for nearly a half-century, was controversial from the start for being designed with a large bust and impossibly thin waist. Her traditionally wholesome look has not been immune to the Bratz craze.

More recent models include My Scene Barbie, in which more tarted-up offerings include her draped in a miniskirt, fishnet stockings and dark eyeliner to go with emphasized cleavage.

>Hot on Barbie's heels

Barbie and Bratz each occupy a full row this holiday season at the Target on Delaware Avenue. In contrast, sexually benign competitors Littlest Pet Shop, Sweet Friends, My Little Pony, Polly Pocket, Betty Spaghetti and Groovy Girls share one row.

The racier editions of Barbie haven't slowed Bratz's popularity. A toy industry analyst at Wedbush Morgan Securities reported in 2006 that Bratz was hot on Barbie's heels, having captured 40 percent of the fashion-doll market.

"The only girls with a passion for fashion," as Bratz marketing says, are also tops in the United Kingdom and Australia, with global sales in 2005 reportedly reaching $2 billion.

Isaac Larian, whose MGA Entertainment company in Van Nuys, Calif., introduced Bratz in June 2001, told The Buffalo News via e-mail they "promote diversity, friendship, individuality, self-esteem and self expression.

"They have very positive messages for girls of all ages," he wrote.

Bratz dolls are merely filling a need expressed by young girls, Larian said.

"Like any other toy company, we market toys to kids as well as to parents . . . We believe the best form of marketing is by giving the consumer what they want -- sometimes before they know they want it," Larian said.

Such grown-up fantasies counter the true needs of young girls, said Sharon Lamb, co-author of "Packaging Girlhood: Rescuing Our Daughters from Marketers' Schemes."

"Girls are being bombarded with messages about how to be a cute, hot shopping diva from about age 3 and up," Lamb said.

"It's being sold as a way to 'girl power' -- and lots of marketers use that sort of terminology -- but then they give girls these very limited choices, like choosing between colors of lip gloss."

Parents have to be on their guard, said Lamb, a clinical psychologist and college professor.

"When I was growing up, there was Brigitte Bardot or Jane Fonda," she said, "but today this image is constantly in the lives of girls."

Some parents say values instilled in the home trump products pushed on their kids.

>Where parents stand

"As a parent, you have to teach your child right from wrong, and you have to bring your child up with good values," said Elaine Berowski of Clarence, who allows her daughter to have Bratz dolls.

Lamb agrees, but warns of a disconnect unless parents express their concerns.

"What if you're teaching good values about nutrition, but your child is constantly being given junk food to eat? That's the sort of junk food equivalent represented by Bratz dolls."

>Opting out of the craze

Specialty toy stores don't usually carry Bratz or Barbie because of the lower prices charged by large chains. But some area toy stores also find the dolls objectionable.

"When Bratz came out, I looked at them and I thought, 'Oh my God,' " said David Schueckler, who co-owns the Treehouse with wife Gaetana.

"If people want that, they just won't find it here."

Instead, the Treehouse sells softer, whimsical Groovy Girls, which are trendy without being revealing, and the Adorable Originals, both of which are, like Bratz, multicultural.

Cheryl Reidell, doll buyer for Clayton's Gifts & Toys in Williamsville, and Linda Coletti, owner of Toy Loft in East Aurora, said their stores also don't want to foster the images presented by Bratz or Barbie.

"Tweens" -- kids ages 6 to 12 -- are a billion-dollar consumer group marketers call KAGOY (Kids Are Getting Older Younger), according to Juliet Schor, author of "Born to Buy."

While parents may not match the pervasive influence of advertisers and marketers, Lamb said they have something important in their favor: Kids care about their opinions.

So whether choosing to buy products like Bratz dolls, she said it's important for parents to discuss their concerns and expectations when the children are old enough to understand them.

Boys, Lamb hastens to add, aren't immune to marketing pressures, either.

"They have a different set of stereotypes that are being marketed, and they're almost as dangerous," she said.

